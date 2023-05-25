OnlyFans model reveals horrifying moment she discovered stepdad was number one customer

Taila Maddison described how her heartbroken mother and sisters then turned on her

An Australian woman has revealed how she “ruined her mom’s marriage” after her stepfather subscribed to her OnlyFans account.

Retail worker Taila Maddison, from Newcastle, in NSW, had only been on the X-rated platform for two months when one particular subscriber, who signed up straight away, would talk to her every day.

She became suspicious after the subscriber, who had spent $2,000 on raunchy content, messaged her with “unusually specific requests” such as daily photos of her dressed in her underwear.

She then revealed the horrifying discovery in a series of recent videos on TikTok, where she has more than almost 82,000 followers.

“So when I first started my website, I had this customer who was my number one customer, bought every single thing that I sent him, he was pretty much a follower since the beginning,” she said.

“We would talk every day, he made custom requests, very specific things and he also had a very specific user name on the website.”

TikTok informed her the account user, who also had an account on the social media platform with the same handle, was in her phone contacts.

In a bid to discover who it was, Taila narrowed it down to six people, including her stepdad.

“I went with my gut feeling and I messaged the website account and I said, ‘I know who this is’,” she said on TikTok.

The account user initially denied it, so Taila said the person behind the account needed to tell her mom or she would.

“Within two minutes, [I] got a text from my stepdad saying, ‘Hey Tai can we talk?’”

The woman said her stepfather had been a part of her life since she was 11 years old.

Speaking on SBS Insight’s Sex and Subscribers episode on Tuesday night, Taila said her heart sank into her stomach when she figured out who it was.

“I went into a complete state of shock – and I probably was that way for about a week,” she said.

The studio audience and viewers listened on horrified as Taila detailed the raunchy requests for content her stepfather had requested.

“He specifically requested things like photos of my underwear every single day,” she recalled.

“When I was staying back at home with him and my mum, he was asking for me to film in particular rooms of the house, saying ‘don't film in the bathroom, I like it better when you are on your bed or on the carpet’.”

When Taila and her sisters then called their mother to tell her what had been going on she went completely silent.

Her stepfather was pleading to talk to Taila before she told her mother, so Taila called him with her mother listening on another phone.

Taila’s mother kicked the stepfather out – and Taila hasn’t had anything to do with him since.

But, it did impact her relationship with her family.

Taila described how her heartbroken mother and sisters then turned on her.

“For the first couple of weeks, he was very much the bad guy. But he then went silent on everybody, or people went silent on him,” she said.

“Both my sisters work full-time so she (her mum) didn't have anybody around to take it out on because he wasn't there and she quickly turned on me and it became my fault and OnlyFans' fault.

“I was enemy number one to my family for a few months.”

But, the pair have since been able to move on.

“My mom has since moved on and I feel like we have all started to rebuild our relationships a little bit,” Taila said.

Taila admitted she would feel nervous if she came face-to-face with her former stepdad ever again.

“He is completely out of the picture and nobody hears from him and nobody knows where he is.

"I just feel grateful that I have been able to rebuild that relationship with mom and my sisters.”