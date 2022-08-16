Number of lonely, single men on the rise as they struggle to meet higher standards of women

Psychologist Greg Matos claims he has discovered that modern men's biggest problem is communication

A societal failure to teach young boys the importance of communication has resulted in growing numbers of lonely, single men, a new study has found.

The number of these men is rising, American psychologist Greg Matos has written, as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of women.

Matos has reported that men need to address a “skills deficit” as women are looking for partners who are “emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values”.

The psychologist claims he has discovered that modern men's biggest problem is communication

In a recent Psychology Today article, Matos wrote: “I hear recurring dating themes from women between the ages of 25 and 45: They prefer men who are emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values.”

He claimed he's found that modern men's biggest problem is communication, which is “the lifeblood of healthy, long-term love”.

His findings have been produced as data shows how men are the overwhelming majority on dating apps, representing 62 per cent of users, while figures collected in the US in 2019 showed more men than women were single.

Dr Matos said society fails to teach young boys the importance of communication, which has resulted in growing numbers of unintentionally single men.

“Over the last 30 years, men have become a larger portion of that growing group of long-term single people,' explained the psychologist.

“And while you don’t actually need to be in a relationship to be happy, men typically are happier and healthier when partnered.”

Data points to societal changes that have taken place in recent decades which allows lots more women to make informed choices about their relationships.

He also said the overwhelming number of online dating options has led to both men and women becoming 'increasingly selective', and competition is fierce.

Single men are statistically less happy, more likely to be unemployed and financially unstable.