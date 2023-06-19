Mums share their grief after losing children to ‘sudden unexplained death of a child’

‘I ran into her room, I saw her in the cot and I knew she was gone’

The Mittens and Dorans have become close friends after their tragedies and are pictured with family and friends raising funds for SUDC UK.

Little Ada Doran died in her cot when she was almost 20 months

Two mums who both lost their babies to sudden unexplained death of a child (SUDC) have started a campaign to raise awareness about the condition.

Friends Laura Doran and Laura Mitten, their husbands Aaron and Ciaran and their loved ones were left devastated when their children Brandon (15 months) and Ada (19 months) both died suddenly last year.

Their loss, both women say, has been impacted by the fact that there is so little awareness of SUDC in Ireland.

SUDC is the sudden and unexplained death of a child between one and 18 years of age, which remains unexplained after a thorough investigation is conducted.

Laura Mitten with her husband Ciaran and baby Brandon and their family.

There are no support groups specific to SUDC in Ireland, while the women found there was also low public awareness about it.

Both Lauras are courageously sharing their stories in the hope that by shining a light on SUDC, there will be a better understanding of these tragic deaths and how they might be prevented in the future. They are also preparing to set up a support group for other families.

“Apart from First Light, which is a counselling service offered to parents in Ireland who lose a child, there’s no support in Ireland. Even the term ‘sudden unexplained death’ in childhood is not used. If it hadn’t been for Laura, I actually wouldn’t have known where to turn,” says Laura Doran.

“We want to change that. We want to try and get a parents’ group together. I don’t know what Laura [Mitten] went through, because I always had her, so I don’t know what she went through for those six months on her own. I can only imagine it was hell. Parents shouldn’t have to go through it, one child loss is one too many.”

Both Lauras, who come from Tallaght, Dublin, and had connections through family and friends, have become extremely close in their grief, and in their determination that they will do whatever they can to prevent such loss happening to other families.

SUDC is very rare, so it is an extraordinary coincidence that two families from the same community have been impacted.

Laura Doran still vividly remembers the nightmare her family experienced when her first daughter Ada — big sister to Anna Lily — died suddenly last October.

“I used to always say to her: ‘You don’t know how special you are to have green eyes and red hair,’” she says, fondly remembering her girl, who died two days shy of 20 months.

“She was the image of her daddy. She was kind and caring. She was so good with her sister — the day that it actually happened I walked into the kitchen and when I came back in she was feeding her little sister her bottle.”

Just hours later, the family’s lives were upended. “That day was a completely normal day. Her daddy, Aaron, put her to bed at seven o’clock as usual. We were having our dinner, and she sat up in her cot and she was drinking her bottle. I went up to bed at 8.30.

“I was lying in bed with the TV on, crying over my dad because I lost my dad three weeks earlier, and Aaron screamed for me. It was 12 minutes past ten. I’ll never forget. I ran into her room, I saw her in the cot and I knew she was gone.”

Despite the quick actions of both parents and ambulance services, the little girl could not be revived.

“If it wasn’t for Laura and her sister Michelle reaching out to me, I wouldn’t have known where to go or where to turn to or what to do. They told me about SUDC UK who help us even though they’re a UK-based charity.

“We’ve had Ada’s results back and she was a perfectly healthy child — there was nothing wrong with her.”

Both women have had genetic testing and are calling for more detailed genetic tests to be carried out for children who die of SUDC.

Ada’s dad Aaron has written to several TDs asking for a motion about the condition to be raised in the Dáil, where it hasn’t been raised in 15 years.

Mums at the Mini Marathon

Few women could have understood Laura’s grief more than Laura Mitten. Her son, Brandon, had died from SUDC just six months earlier, at the beginning of the Easter weekend in 2022.

“Brandon was the youngest of four,” she says, affectionately remembering her little boy. “He has an older brother Adam, an older brother Cian and sister Erin Rose.

“He was such a happy little baby, he always had a smile on his face. He loved his brothers and sisters and his favourite movie was Toy Story — he absolutely loved it. His favourite toys were his little farm animals and his little red car.

“We have a holiday home and we headed down for the weekend. Brandon was absolutely fine that day — he actually tried to take his first steps. He was happy because we had such a good day.”

But when Laura went to check on Brandon that evening, she quickly realised he wasn’t breathing.

“I just screamed out for his dad Ciaran. We started CPR straightaway. The ambulance and paramedics were absolutely brilliant. They tried so much and they tried for so long with Brandon. They did everything they could.

“After Brandon died, I was just searching the internet constantly every day, because I felt so alone. I knew no one who had been through the same thing. That’s how I came about the SUDC foundation in the UK. I reached out to them and they were so helpful.”

Earlier this month both women, along with family and friends, took part in the Mini Marathon to raise awareness about the condition.

Laura and Aaron have also taken part in an interview, Ada’s Garden, for podcast Mams in a Blender.

“We are just starting to look into setting up a support group but if any families want to reach out, we’ll be there for them.”