Mum slams home birth restrictions saying she ‘would rather give birth on the roadside’

A mum-of-four has slammed possible home-birth restrictions and said she would rather give birth on the side of the road then endure labouring in hospital.

Ruth Shiels Byrne (29), who lives in Hacketstown, Co Carlow, with her young family, is advocating for women’s birthing rights following the HSE’s recommendation to limit home births to those living within 30 minutes of a maternity hospital.

If implemented, one-fifth of pregnant women will be denied the option of a home birth. The devoted mum, who suffered PTSD after the delivery of her first child, said the move will cause untold mental trauma and unnecessary anguish for many women.

“Giving birth is one of the most vulnerable moments of your life; it is something you want to feel safe in and you also want to be in a space you feel comfortable in.

“For some people that is hospital and for other people it is anything but hospital.”

Ruth, who gave birth to her fourth child 10 weeks ago, revealed she was terrified the recommendations would come into effect during her pregnancy and make her ineligible for midwifery supports.

“I live 55 minutes from Kilkenny Hospital so when news of the restriction began trickling through the grapevine while I was still pregnant with Reuben I was sick at the thought of going to hospital.”

Ruth with her children Éire, Eilah, Saoirse and Reuben

Having had two successful home births, Ruth is among the growing number of women turning to the service.

The number of women opting for home births increased by 53pc last year when compared to 2019, with nearly 650 mothers giving birth at home across public and private services.

Speaking of her decision to opt out of hospital care, Ruth explained the harrowing experience she endured during the birth of her first child.

“I would rather give birth on the side of the road than go to hospital because of my experience.

“I was 20 years old and a single mam — I was brought in and told I was going to be induced the next morning. I ended up responding very strongly to one of the gels they gave me to prepare me for induction.

“I remember being in excruciating pain and I asked the midwife to check me and at that point I wasn’t even one centimetre dilated and she told me to go asleep — 40 minutes later I was holding my daughter. I laboured on that ward alone.

Niall with baby Reuben, who was born at home

“I am not trying to be dramatic but I left that hospital a shell. I remember I kept saying, ‘they tried to kill me in there.’ I just didn’t in any way feel supported.

“It was through no fault of the midwives there but I reacted to that gel whereas the majority of women react normally, but the hospital deals in the majority.”

It was only when Ruth became pregnant for a second time when she met her husband, Niall, that she learned of the HSE home-birth service.

Describing the moment she welcomed her second child into the world as ‘empowering and liberating’ Ruth said: “My midwife gave me such confidence about giving birth, I couldn’t wait to experience it at home on my own terms.

“It was so gentle. It was all about following my body. My second birth experience was just indescribable.

“I was in the sitting room and I was on my knees leaning against our couch and I had this huge sense of calm. It was this wonderful one-on-one experience.”

Ruth was calm during home birth

Aware of the negativity that can exist around the increasingly popular birthing plan, the mum said: “Women say, ‘you’re mad, that’s my worst nightmare. What will your kids think and will they be around?’ They can’t wrap their heads around it.

“On Reuben I woke up and I was having pains and I pottered around the house, we were even laughing through contractions. My family came over and it was a full house.

“I had a bath, I played some music. I didn’t even need stitches. You just couldn’t compare the experience of giving birth in hospital and at home.”

Ruth says without the service many women may take the risk of birthing alone, with free-birthing now reportedly on the increase.

“I would really encourage the Government and HSE to look beyond the paperwork and sit down with women who have experienced home births.

“I would ask them to consider what they are forcing women to do as an alternative. You have women like me who are so afraid to go back to hospital. If I did find out I was pregnant again I would strongly look into free -birthing.

“I would never want that but I do know women and that’s their preference.

“Beyond that, it would make me consider not having any more children.”

The recommendation by the HSE’s National Women and Infants Health Programme that stated ‘all women accessing the HSE home-birth service would reside 30 minutes or less in blue light distance from the nearest maternity service’, comes after the death of a mother in Co Limerick.

Home birth services were suspended in the mid-west region following the death of Laura Liston, who was in her 30s. The young mother died due to complications after giving birth to her first child on June 5.

Éire, Eilah and Saoirse with their new arrival Reuben

Home births remain suspended pending a HSE review of the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Community midwife Áine Hennessy, who is a member of the Community Midwives Association, said the move towards restrictions is a violation of women’s basic rights.

“The vote we took in relation to the 8th Amendment has been forgotten, with that came the choice for women to terminate a pregnancy at the very beginning. To give that option at the beginning of the pregnancy and to not give women the option about how they can birth is an injustice,” she said.

Speaking of how women in rural areas will be unjustly impacted, Áine added: “It is a postcode lottery, women who are living rurally cannot access this service. One in five women will not be able to access home birth and that is a huge number.

“We are not ignoring hospitals and we are not ignoring it as a choice because some women do feel safer giving birth in a hospital, but it is about choice. Our service has proved that it is safe.”