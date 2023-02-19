Mum reveals how gallbladder surgery after weight loss left her with chronic diarrhoea

“I didn’t have an option but it is the aftermath that I am now living with it. I would take that pain again over what I am going through now.”

Joanne’s body transformed following her bariatric surgery and the loss of eight stone

Joanne’s body transformed following her bariatric surgery and the loss of eight stone, but her subsequent gallbaldder operation has led to her suffering chronic diarrhoea

Joanne says the debilitating effects of her diarrhoea leave her feeling drained

A young mum who is suffering with chronic diarrhoea has revealed how she is forced to carry spare clothes and map out bathroom routes after undergoing routine gallbladder surgery that has left her practically housebound.

Joanne Phibbs (31), from Kildare, underwent the operation almost four months ago after years of crippling gallbladder attacks which, if left untreated, complications such as pancreatitis and sepsis may arise.

Before going under the knife, the devoted mum was advised to undergo bariatric surgery; shedding an incredible eight stone so she could be eligible for the surgery. Now Joanne says it’s one of the biggest mistakes she’s ever made in her life.

Forced to bring spare clothes with her and map out where the nearest bathroom is every time she leaves the house, the pre-school worker is now more determined than ever to raise awareness about the ‘embarrassing and life-changing’ condition.

Joanne Phibbs

“I was told if you don’t get this done your gallbladder could rupture and that could cause severe infection because of the stones being released inside you and yes, it could cause death.

“I didn’t have an option but it is the aftermath that I am now living with it. I would take that pain again over what I am going through now.”

The body positivity activist, who previously weighed 326lbs (157kg), experienced her first attack in 2018.

“I ended up in hospital with a severe infection. I can only describe it as the most severe pain; it radiated through my shoulder and my back and in my stomach; it was crippling, and I had no idea what it was.”

Struck down with reoccurring infections that would often leave her hospitalised, the fashion and fitness influencer was told that the only way she could lead a normal life was to undergo surgery.

Joanne’s body transformed following her bariatric surgery and the loss of eight stone, but her subsequent gallbaldder operation has led to her suffering chronic diarrhoea

“The attacks would happen every two months and I was always fearful of the next one. In October 2021 the surgeon said, ‘your BMI is so high, I am going to have to refer you to a bariatric clinic to get your gallbladder removed there.’

The curve model, who was once size 24-26, made the decision to go under the knife and was overjoyed at the thought of being pain-free.

“I was told that there was the same risk associated with having gallbladder surgery as there was with weight-loss surgery.

“I had wanted to make a change to my life and be healthy for my son anyway – so I had the surgery and I lost eight stone and they said: ‘now, we can take out your gallbladder.’

“After going through years of excruciating pain I was so ready to get it out of me and it was only a day procedure.

“When I spoke to the surgeon after the surgery she told me that my gallbladder was so packed that when she was removing it the stones began to fall out and she had to milk them out.”

Joanne’s joy soon turned to devastation when she began to experience the debilitating side-effects of surgery.

“There is risk with everything but I didn’t think that I would be among the two pc of people that end up with chronic diarrhoea.

Joanne says the debilitating effects of her diarrhoea leave her feeling drained

“They said you might have diarrhoea for two weeks while your body recalibrates, but nearly four months later and I am living this every single day.

“It is impacting my day-to-day life – I have diarrhoea constantly and it doesn’t matter what I eat or drink or what tablets I take – it’s absolutely draining.”

Both physically and mentally exhausting, the fitness lover who is mum to Oliver (five), said: “It could happen at any time. When I am out I need to know where the bathrooms are and I need to bring a spare change of clothes.

“I was caught out at my job but thankfully I live so close so I could go home and get spare clothes.

Joanne’s body transformed following her bariatric surgery and the loss of eight stone

“It’s devastating, I am constantly cancelling events, and important occasions. People will say, ‘take Imodium and you will be fine’ but it isn’t that simple.

“The most upsetting part is that I was enjoying this whole new life after losing eight stone and people always said, ‘if you lose weight you will have the most incredible life’ and now this has been such a huge setback and it is truly disheartening.

“I don’t have the energy to run around and play with my son like I had only a couple of months before.

“I feel like this is slowing my weight loss down because I am afraid to eat and my body is in fight or flight mode and it is holding on to everything.”

Taking to her social media account @JustJoannesJourney to raise awareness about her condition, Joanne revealed: “When I met with my surgeon she said she hasn’t known anyone to suffer as severe as I am.

“I have to get a scope and colonoscopy and they are trialling me on medication.

“There are people who have told me they are still suffering like this 12 years later after their operation,” Joanne said.

“So many people said that they are too embarrassed to talk about it but I would say to people don’t suffer in silence and get the help you need.

“I also don’t want to put anyone off the surgery either because you shouldn’t live in pain.

“Just remember, there is help out there and this doesn’t happen to everyone,” she added.