Mum-of-three drops 12 stone to halve her weight in just a year

Dangerously overweight and depressed, Rhona Cullinan set her 50th birthday as the target to overhaul her life. Here, she opens up about her mental and physical transformation to Deirdre Reynolds

Posing up a storm for Magazine+, Rhona Cullinan is a complete natural in front of the camera.

Just two years ago, living in a much larger body, it was a very different picture as the Dublin mum detested having her photo taken.

The vivacious mum-of-three has just celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in style, but that’s the only number in her life that’s climbing after she dropped 12 stone, incredibly halving her weight in just a year.

“These are the first few tops I’ve bought and everything I’ve put on is like, ‘Yep, yep, yep, love it!’” beams Rhona, changing into her new size 10 looks in between snaps. “I’m dying to go proper shopping. I’m going to have an addiction to shopping -— I know that for a fact!”

Rhona sizzles on our shoot

After a lifetime of yo-yo dieting, it was a different type of addiction that led the makeup artist to her heaviest 24 months ago, and the moment that something finally clicked for good.

“At 48, I was an older mum with young kids with special needs,” tells single mum Rhona, whose three children, Jamie (18), Joshua (8) and Molly (6), each have additional needs.

“I was an emotional eater. I got to the stage where I was 24 stone. I got up on the scales one day and it couldn’t read (my weight). I was moving into the 600lb bracket where I’d have to stand on an industrial scales.

“That was the day it all changed. I went, ‘No, I can’t keep doing this’. My health was suffering. My breathing was out of control doing nothing; I literally had to crawl onto the floor to try and stand up; I was prediabetic; I was getting depressed. It was getting to (a) dangerous stage where I was going to die, basically.

“I was like, ‘Right, I’m 50 in two years — I’m changing my life for my 50th’.”

Rhona shared the highs and lows of her weight-loss journey on Instagram

Looking for a more “permanent” answer to her health issues, Rhona qualified for what’s known as bariatric surgery at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, undergoing gastric bypass to reduce the size of her stomach and, consequently, the amount that she could eat.

Compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, obesity has reached epidemic proportions in Ireland, a new World Health Organisation report shows, with six out of every 10 adults either overweight or obese.

In 2019, 154 people had similar weight-loss surgery to Rhona in Irish hospitals, recommended only to patients with a Body Mass Index of greater than 40 or a BMI of 35 to 40 if accompanied by a disease such as Type 2 diabetes, according to separate figures from the HSE.

But that number could increase ten-fold under plans for a major expansion of the service, which would bring Ireland in line with international figures, all part of an effort to curb the number of people travelling abroad for cut-cost surgery.

Describing the intensive surgery as “a big step”, Rhona insists her journey towards good health began long before she went under the knife to lose weight.

“It’s a big operation,” she admits. “You need to be ready for it. I started counselling while I was waiting on the surgery and that changed my life.

“If you have food addictions or emotional eating, which all of us do who are overweight, you bring it with you. You can’t physically eat the food after surgery, but you can transfer addictions — to alcohol, to gambling.

Rhona has since had her loose skin removed

“It’s a big mental journey of learning to eat again a different way. Eating slowly, because you still go, ‘Oh, I’m going to eat all that’, you go to shove it in and you can’t. You do have ‘dumping syndrome’, which is basically where the food doesn’t go down, or it doesn’t agree with you and you have to be sick, or you could feel very shaky — and that still happens randomly.

“What I did was learn to cope better with emotions: so I do meditation now, I go to reiki, everytime I’m in the car I’m listening to positive affirmations. I’ve a music playlist, so if I’m having a bad day, I put on my playlist. That automatically kicks me back out of it and focus on myself again.

The makeup artist is looking forward to a healthier future

“I was excited about doing something for myself,” she continues. “A lot of people who go into bariatric surgery feel bad for doing something for themselves or feel guilty for taking this time out for themselves.

“After I had the bariatric, I continued on with my counselling and I definitely think that really, really helped my journey to be so positive. It’s about learning to be OK with being selfish, and the fact that if you look after yourself you’ll actually emit that to everybody around you as well, and they benefit from your happiness.”

On a typical day, Rhona explains how she might have a couple of Weetabix for breakfast; small salad for lunch; child’s portion of lasagna for dinner; and snack on high-protein yogurts and cheese and crackers — but indulged in one last blow-out before the irreversible surgery.

“One of the biggest fears I had going into bariatric surgery was that I’d never eat the food I loved again: bread rolls, chicken rolls, Chinese, Indian, McDonalds...”

“I had a food funeral — so the two weeks before my surgery, I literally ate everything. I had a Christmas dinner in April. I had every (type of) food, every day of the week, and the thing is, I don’t miss any of it. To be honest with you, takeaway food turns my stomach now.”

Now nearly two years post-surgery, the blonde bombshell has since also travelled to Lithuania for a cosmetic makeover with Irish company CloudsMetic, after her rapid weight loss left her with much loose skin.

But she reveals how she still sometimes struggles to recognise her new slimline reflection in the mirror — even if her kids scarcely noticed. “As Jamie, my eldest boy, was saying: ‘You’re just still my mum’. He was like, ‘Oh, you’re not fat anymore!’ That was the only compliment,” laughs the bridal makeup expert of Weddings By Rhona.

“It takes a while for you to recognise your body because (the weight) is going so fast. I still find it hard to say I’m slim. People are like, ‘You’re so skinny now’. Those words still don’t resonate 100pc — that’s going to take time.”

In the meantime, she’s busy hunting down the perfect black leather mini dress for her upcoming birthday bash, which not everyone will receive an invite to after she shared her transformation, warts and all, on her Instagram page, @byrhonax.

Rhona with her kids, Jamie, Joshua and Molly

“Obviously I shared all my journey, good and bad, online — and that upsets a few people seeing my wobbly belly, ‘Why would you put that online?’” adds Rhona, who had an extended tummy tuck and breast implants. “I’ve lost a few friends over it.

“There can be a lot of jealousy and people not saying, ‘Well done’ or ‘You look well’, but I’ve learned not to let that even bother me. A lot of people are very judgmental about getting all this done: ‘Oh, she loves herself’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah? And?’

“After this surgery, it was like, ‘Hello, girl! Where have you been?” she smiles. “I said on the plane home, I left the very end of old Rhona in Lithuania in my stomach.

“It was like the final chapter and I’ve come home to a whole new me. My confidence is through the roof — but I’m still the same person underneath it.”

PHOTOGRAPHY: EVAN DOHERTY

HAIR: SHARON BRADSHAW FOR PETER MARK @SB_PETERMARK

MAKEUP: RHONA CULLINAN

FASHION:RHONA’S OWN