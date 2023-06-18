Mum of special needs boy says families need more support amid budget cuts

“It’s really important to support families and tell them you’re not on your own”

The mum of a disabled child has called for more support for families in the face of deep cuts to the sector.

Katie Thompson says she’s one of the lucky ones, with son Jayden getting a special school place, and after-school care from charity Sense.

With partner Adam Brosnan, the couple also have a disability social worker who’s been vital in getting the support which allows them to work knowing Jayden is receiving the best care.

But last week’s announcement of further cuts to the Department of Education’s budget will put families like theirs under more pressure. The money for school staff to support children with special educational needs has been halved, to £11 million for the next school year, the department said this week.

“I don’t think there is enough support out there provided to parents in our situation.

“I wouldn’t know about Sense if it wasn’t for the disability social worker, and there are families out there who don’t have a disability social worker,” says the 26-year-old.

“It’s really important to support families and tell them you’re not on your own. That’s how we felt at the start, very alone, as two young parents who didn’t know what we were doing, dealing with a diagnosis and disabled life.”

She’s speaking out to highlight the everyday reality of life with a disabled child, and to support a fund-raising Strictly drive for Sense.

Jayden, who’s just about to turn six, has autism, global developmental delay, ADHD, and severe learning difficulties. He’s also non-verbal.

Katie explains that just after his first birthday he regressed and lost the ability to stand, sit and hold his head. He also lost the few words of speech he’d developed.

At an assessment when he was 18 months old the couple were asked if they’d heard of autism, and by the age of two they’d had a definitive diagnosis of their son’s condition.

“We were lucky that because Jayden was seen and diagnosed so early. There are children who aren’t getting diagnosed until seven or eight,” she says.

“As a parent it’s still hard because you want the best for your children.”

As part of his condition Jayden has sensory issues and wears ear defenders because of his super-sensitive hearing.

“For example, when the heating comes on Jayden hears the water in the radiators and the noise is overwhelming for him.

“But now that we have learned about it and can manage it, he is so much happier.”

The family were also fortunate to get a place for Jayden in Hillcroft Primary School in Newtownabbey in Antrim, and after-school care with deafblind charity Sense.

“The Education Authority told us we’d have to apply to send Jayden to mainstream school, but we knew he couldn’t cope with the other children and the noise.

“We got him into Hillcroft special school which has hundreds of applications for 16 places.

“He was in a normal foundation class, but the school thought he would benefit more from nurture, which is behaviour-led and he’s able to express himself better.”

Katie, who works for Next and partner Adam, a delivery driver and Royal Mail worker, were also directed to Sense, which provides the after-school care that allows them to hold down jobs.

Four hours a week are paid for, and the couple cover the rest of the cost, and the respite care is a lifeline says the young mum.

“They have helped us in more ways than just minding Jayden. Last year we were really struggling on 90 minutes sleep a day and the supervisor there was texting us at the weekends when they’re closed to ask if we needed anything.

“If we didn’t have Sense, we wouldn’t have a social life.”

She says the biggest difference to their lives has been getting a hug from her son.

“He is not affectionate but when we go and get him, he hugs me and jumps up and down. He only started hugging me recently.

“I got a lovely video of me asking him for a hug and he put his arms around me. It’s the smallest thing but it makes such a difference.

“In life you take a lot of things for granted like speaking or choosing when you want to eat. He can’t do that,” says Katie.

The charity, which helps 52,000 people with disabilities across Northern Ireland is holding Sense NI Does Strictly on July 1 at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast.