Mum has had to ‘fight tooth and nail’ for help for son with autism

Pacemaker Press 26-04-2023: Award-winning make-up artist Samantha Weightman pictured with her son for the Sunday World. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The mum-of-two was recently voted the top freelance artist in Northern Ireland and has worked with celebrities from Sarah Millican to Eddie Izzard and Jurgen Klinsmann.

She could have worked anywhere in the world on film and TV projects but says son James has to come first.

The 47-year-old, previously awarded Bridal Make-Up Artist of the Year and voted into the top 50 artists in the UK has worked with the BBC, UTV and transformed dozens of famous faces.

Behind the career success the single mum is a fierce advocate for her 11-year-old son James, diagnosed with autism as an infant, and she says parents in Northern Ireland face an uphill struggle.

Pacemaker Press 26-04-2023: Award-winning make-up artist Samantha Weightman pictured for the Sunday World. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Charity Autism NI said recently families were being let down by the lack of a government action plan, and the failure to appoint an independent autism reviewer. The NIO has blamed the lack of an Executive.

Samantha, a nanny for 10 years before she trained as a make-up artist, says she didn’t spot the early signs of James’ condition.

“I never saw it. I’m not a competitive mother, but he wasn’t hitting his development milestones and it was his dad who noticed.

“As soon as we realised it was scary because I didn’t know much, and you worry, ‘am I going to be a good enough mother?’ I let go of all the ideas I had and it’s a real journey.

“I was working in the BBC at the time and a few other members of staff had children with different needs and it was great to hear the funny stories and stupid stories.”

She says every step has been a battle with bureaucracy, the education system and medics.

“I have had to fight tooth and nail to get James into the right schools and courses and the right support. It’s been an uphill battle but he’s in an incredible special needs school now,” says Samantha.

“People’s opinions can be hard to deal with and I’ve been asked ‘does he even understand?’ I’ve had to say, ‘please don’t talk about my son like he’s not in the room’.

“Most people are brilliant, but you also get the unsolicited advice. Someone told me once I just needed to love him more.”

She’s determined to change attitudes towards autism and says although the early years were difficult James is now happy and able to communicate with Makaton sign language.

During the Covid lockdown he started singing along to favourite songs. Samantha doesn’t know if he will be able to speak or live independently but says his happiness now is worth the world to her.

“He was never violent but sometimes he wasn’t coping. It’s hard as a parent when you feel like you are being attacked all the time.

“He can communicate now if he’s sad or happy or ask to go for a drive or go for a bath. That’s given him a bit of control back. He’s such a happy boy now.”

Samantha fits her celebrity and bridal clients around her family, including James’ 12-year-old sibling Laura.

“Laura is at Methody now and they’re doing very well,” says the proud mum.

She believes autism is more prevalent in the community than people think and there is still an uphill battle to change attitudes.

“I don’t think it’s one in 64, it’s more than that.

“When it comes to autism you will never meet two people the same because it’s a massive spectrum and everyone is different.

“I find it difficult to hear ‘we are all autistic’ because we’re not. Everyone might have a little trait but to say we are all autistic takes away from the life experience that people with it go through.”

The make-up professional has no doubt that caring for an autistic son has impacted her career. She’s had to turn down film and TV work which required extended stays away from home.

Samantha has still built up a national following for her work which has also brought in the accolades, including her most recent from the Irish Make Up Awards.

She usually keeps her cool around celebrity clients, but the one exception was comedian Sarah Millican.

“People don’t really scare me, but with Sarah I had to tell her I loved her.

“I worked with Emily Maitlis the week after she did her Prince Andrew interview and I Googled her image to get an idea of what she’d want and asked if she’d like anything different. She said no one had done that before.

“I worked with Anton Du Beke and filming was delayed for an hour and we just sat laughing the whole time. He is as nice as you think he’s going to be.

“I did Timothy Spall and Colm Meaney for their film about McGuinness and Paisley, and Eddie Izzard, who was so nice. I didn’t know what he’d want done but when he came in one of his lashes was hanging off, so we started there.”

And sports stars are a favourite for the professional.

“I’ve worked with Jurgen Klinsmann and Jens Lehmann, who is quite gorgeous, but I had no idea who he was.

“I love doing Gaelic football when it’s just powdering three men and enjoying the game at the same time,” says Samantha.