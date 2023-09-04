Motor journalist Bob Flavin recalls the moment he was told: ‘I’m afraid it’s mouth cancer’

YouTuber wants to spread more information of the disease

Bob had no family history of head and neck cancer and he had felt well

Still groggy after major surgery, Bob Flavin nevertheless vividly remembers the moment his consultant came to his bedside and said the words he and his family had hoped to hear.

Following a mammoth 10 and a half hours in theatre, he was still in recovery when he received good news.

“After the operation, I had just woken up, and Dr John Ed O’Connell said: ‘I’m not sure you’ll remember this but I got the whole tumour, 100 per cent of it, out’. You just felt like angel wings were going to float out. It was an amazing feeling.”

For the well-known motoring journalist, YouTuber and broadcaster, it marked a massive relief following the shock news just weeks earlier that he had mouth cancer.

As he continues his treatment and recovery, Bob is now determined to raise awareness about the little-known disease and the importance of early diagnosis.

It’s a form of cancer that can be difficult to detect, and Bob (51) credits the wisdom of both his dental hygienist and dentist in spotting that something was amiss before his cancer had the opportunity to spread.

“I actually had no symptoms,” he says. “I had what looked like a mouth ulcer, a very tiny white little spot. When I went to my dental hygienist she said: ‘That looks kind of funny. If it’s still there in two weeks, come back and talk to us again’. It was still there so after two weeks I went for an actual dental appointment, sat in the chair and within two minutes they said: ‘You need a biopsy on that’.”

Aged just 51, Bob had no family history of head and neck cancer and felt well. Nevertheless, he was referred to the Dublin University Dental Hospital.

“It was there I met the consultant. She said she wanted to do a biopsy, but she looked straight in my eyes and said: ‘I think that’s cancerous’.

“I immediately thought of my family, my wife, not being a burden. I knew I didn’t want to be a burden, I think especially men very much fear that. But then, I’m quite pragmatic,” he says.

His loved ones including wife Catherine and daughters Charlie (14) and Hannah (13) have been his anchors through his diagnosis and treatment, which led to him undergoing specialist surgery just a month ago.

As motoring journalist Bob is better known

He underwent surgery under the dedicated care of the team at the Maxillofacial Unit at St James’s Hospital in the capital.

“They want to take out the entire tumour which they did. 100 per cent of the tumour is out. That means a third of your mouth has been removed. A large portion of your upper soft palate is also gone. My body is fine. I’m tired, I’m easily worn out. Physically I’m back out walking, I can exercise a bit. I don’t sound like me but I look like me,” he said.

Over the years, he has raised funds for terminally ill children through volunteering for Bumblebee 1000, which organises supercar-orientated road trips. Now, that organisation has set up a Go Fund Me account for him.

“I really want to draw people’s attention to head and neck cancer. It’s very hard to detect them. They don’t show up,” he said.

See Bob’s GoFundMe page here