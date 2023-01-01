Mental health charity urges those choosing New Year's resolutions to be realistic
"Instead of setting lots of unrealistic New Year's resolutions, which often lead to disappointment if they can't be maintained or achieved, setting a smaller number of realistic goals can be more achievable."
Mental health charity Turn2Me has urged those choosing to make New Year’s resolutions to be realistic.
It comes as people across the country are set to celebrate the beginning of 2023 at midnight tonight.
The charity's CEO, Fiona O'Malley told Newstalk that setting goals for the new year should start small.
"A lot of them (resolutions) can include losing an extreme amount of weight, restricting your diet, not watching TV in the evenings or exercising every single day,” she said.
She suggested adding something small to your life instead of just focusing on giving things up.
"You could start a new part-time course, you could sign up for a walking or hiking group, join a book club or drama society", she suggested.
"New Year's is a great time for new beginnings and starting a new project."
"It doesn't always have to mean extreme detoxes and rigid diets,” she added.
Turn2Me run free support groups on anxiety, depression, grief, and relationship issues for anyone struggling with their mental health in 2023.
They also offer free one-to-one counselling sessions. You can sign up for their services at Turn2Me.ie
