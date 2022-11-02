Meet little Shay who defied cerebral palsy and is thriving thanks to family love and Jack & Jill’s help

‘His personality overpowers his disability – he’s such a loveable child... he loves the attention!’

He faces numerous serious health challenges but little Shay Mulhare has overcome a huge amount in his young life, according to his proud mum.

The Cork boy has faced several significant health crises. But despite his many challenges he continues to thrive, thanks in no small part to the support of an Irish charity, says mum Rebecca.

“He has a huge personality. He’s bubbly and smiley — he’s always laughing. He’s cheeky out,” she smiles.

“His personality actually overpowers his disability if anything. He’s such a loveable child — he loves to be entertained. He loves to be read books. And he loves the attention!”

Still, it has been a long road for four-and-a-half-year-old Shay and his loved ones.

In the early days after his birth he experienced serious medical issues that left doctors fearing the worst. He spent much of the first four months of his life in hospital.

“Shay had a lot of medical complications, and he’s a very complex child. He has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which would be the more severe cerebral palsy. It affects his four limbs, the arms and legs, and it affects his head control. Shay has epilepsy as well. So it’s been a long hard road for him. They would be his two big complications.”

Shay celebrates his birthday

When Shay was just a few days old, he was rushed to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where he needed emergency bowel surgery. Over the following days he experienced several setbacks.

“When Shay was younger, when he was a baby, he had various complications,” says Rebecca. “On a few occasions, it was touch and go and we were told it wasn’t looking good. But he pulled through and he came back stronger. He’s just meant to be here.”

Praising his vibrant personality despite all the obstacles he faces, Rebecca says they are now focused on gaining as much independence for the little boy as possible. She is proud of her boy, who has weathered more in his four and a half years than many people would in a lifetime.

“Shay is non-verbal. He can’t sit up on his own. He needs to be supported in everyday activities. He uses a wheelchair that I push him in but in a couple of weeks’ time we’re actually being assessed for him to get a motorised wheelchair. We’re trying to work with the bit of power just so he has a bit of independence for himself.”

Her family are a great support and Rebecca says she and Shay benefit hugely from Irish charity Jack & Jill, which provides home nursing care to children with complex medical needs. Helping hundreds of Irish children up to the age of six, their annual Up the Hill campaign continued throughout the month of October.

Rebecca and Shay Mulhare (4) from Cork

“Jack & Jill came into our life in January 2019 when Shay was seven months old. Since then they’ve been a huge part of our family. “His nurse Megan is a big help to us, we got lucky when we got her. When the Jack & Jill nurses come into the house you feel so comfortable around them. You can do your own thing and know your child is being looked after by a medically experienced person. We would be lost without them.

“It’s a long way away from when he was born. After he was born when he got very sick, I was told Shay would have no quality of life. He might not be able to walk, he mightn’t be able to talk — but he has a huge personality. He laughs at the silliest things.

“We have good days, we have bad days. We have days where we’re fed up of life and fed up of appointments and having to go into hospitals.

“But then we have brilliant days and to be honest, the good days outweigh the bad.”

To support Up the Hill for Jack and Jill, log on to JackandJill.ie to register. Every €18 raised supports an hour of nursing care for a Jack and Jill family.