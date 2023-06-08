Meet couple who took ‘in sickness and health’ to new level as wife donates kidney to save husband

When her husband Hugh developed serious kidney disease, Helen Madden Campbell didn’t think twice about donating a kidney

Meet the couple who brought “in sickness and in health” to the next level when she donated a kidney to him in a transplant that would transform their lives.

When her husband Hugh developed serious kidney disease, Helen Madden Campbell didn’t think twice about donating a kidney — and didn’t even tell him of her plans initially for fear he’d say no.

Wanting a better life for Hugh and their family after seeing him struggle on dialysis, Helen started the process and was thrilled to discover she was a suitable match.

Helen still vividly remembers seeing her husband for the first time following the life-changing surgery and realising their family’s life was being transformed for the better.

“He comes walking across the corridor with all the machines still hooked up to him and sits down in the chair in my room,” she tells the Sunday World. “His face looked pink — he had looked grey for years. It was the first time that he looked healthy. I was like: ‘Oh my God, he’s here and he’s looking fantastic’.”

It was a joyful moment following a tough few years for the Co Donegal couple, parents to Max (16), Sofie (14) and Jacob, aged nine.

Helena and Hugh Campbell and their family

Hugh, who was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2011, was initially doing well, but his condition went downhill two years later.

“It kind of hit us suddenly,” recalls Helen. “Hughie was unwell, but he wasn’t really really unwell. Everything was stable. And by all means, everything was OK.”

That changed in late 2013, when routine bloodwork revealed that his disease had rapidly escalated and he would need to begin dialysis urgently. Helen remembers the nurse at Letterkenny University Hospital asking how her husband looked and adding: ‘I don’t want to alarm you. But you’re going to need to come up here to the hospital because he needs to start dialysis immediately’.”

Though they were grateful for the treatment that would keep Hugh safe, dialysis upended family life. It was, says Helen, “like life on a hamster wheel”, where almost everything revolved around the busy dialysis schedule.

“He was really involved with the kids at that stage, coaching the football and out every day of the week with them. He wasn’t able to do any of that stuff. He wasn’t able to play football himself. You’re kind of very limited. He couldn’t drink anything, really.

“I decided, ‘you know what? When Jacob is two — and he was about four months old at this stage — if he still doesn’t have a kidney I’m just going to donate a kidney.’ I suppose from that stage on, we just waited patiently.”

True to her plans, the young mum got in touch with transplant coordinators at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital to put herself forward for assessment.

“I said: ‘I want to donate a kidney to my husband’. They said: ‘That might not work. You might have antibodies against him, you might be a different blood type’. Not that they were trying to kill my hope, but they were very practical around it.”

When the coordinator asked if the couple could come for blood tests, Helen replied: ‘Oh, God, I wouldn’t be able to because I didn’t tell him. Whoever was on the phone was probably laughing at this stage, but if I told him he’d probably just say no’.”

Hugh, who was concerned at the impact of the donation on his wife, did take a lot of persuasion, she adds.

But with no donor on the horizon after more than two years, and tests showing Helen was a good match, the family decided to go ahead. “You get every scan and blood test known to man to make sure that you’re healthy enough to carry through with it.

“He was getting his bits done as well that he needed done. And then about eight weeks after that, we got the news that I was suitable to donate a kidney and we set a date.”

The transplant went ahead in April 2016, and Helen says family and friends were a huge support to them throughout but especially during the surgery and recovery process.

She still vividly remembers the days and hours leading up to the surgery. “If you’re into sports it’s like the night before a match — you’re nervous and you feel a bit sick but you’re excited and lots of different emotions going through.

“I remember waking up and asking for him when he was in surgery still. Then they came back to me, I was still in recovery at that stage. They came back to tell me everything was looking well. I never had as good a night’s sleep in that couple of years as I did that night.

“It wasn’t all smooth sailing the first couple of months. He had a biopsy and then he got a virus in the organ. But the team was brilliant in Beaumont and they kind of guided us through it all and helped him through and here we are seven years later.”

This year’s Organ Donor Awareness Week campaign, organised by the Irish Kidney Association, is built around the theme #LeaveNoDoubt.

The key message is that members of the public can play their part in supporting organ donation for transplantation by ensuring that their families are not left in any doubt about their wishes around organ donation.

For more information visit ika.ie