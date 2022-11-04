Kerry Katona says she is ‘bit out of it’ in new video after getting teeth done in Turkey
Kerry Katona has appeared in a new video where she admits that she is “a bit out of it” after getting her teeth done in Turkey.
The former singer posted the clip which shows her with a swollen jaw after the procedure.
The mum-of-five told her thousands of followers in the footage posted on Instagram that she was still under the influence of the sedative she’d been given.
Panning the camera around to show the clinic’s luxury bathroom, and slurring her words, Kerry (42) described her Turkish dental work.
“Hello everybody, I can’t talk very well because I’ve been sedated,” she began the video. “But I haven’t told anybody yet but I’m in Turkey at the moment with my sister, my brother-in-law, my Lily and Ryan. My sister’s come to get a new smile.”
She described the clinic as “amazing”, adding that her sister was very nervous before her procedure.
Kerry also showed off her new look with her hair now bright red. She added in the caption: "@newlooksmile can’t wait to show you all the results for me and my sis!! It’s been bloody emotional! And you guys @newlooksmile have really put my sister at ease! Thank you sooooo much."
Close pal Katie Price replied to the clip: “Good luck to your sister,” followed by three love heart emojis.
Another added: “Good luck to your sister and her happiness with a beautiful smile.”
A third said: “The dentists in turkey are amazing, hope you and your sister are both ok and not too much pain, even thought it’s worth it for the end result.”
Kerry recently revealed that she got some good news at a fertility check up as she updated fans on her and Ryan’s surrogacy journey.
“I’ve started freezing my eggs. I wanted to make sure I had some available, as I’m 42 and I think the chances of getting pregnant go down to 20%,” she said.
“I’ve been with Ryan for five years now and I haven’t got pregnant naturally.
“I don’t want to carry any more children because I nearly died when I gave birth to DJ. But I don’t want to rob Ryan of being a dad with me. It’s what we both want. So, we’re deciding to go down the route of surrogacy.
“We’ve been thinking of this for a while but we’ve just been waiting for the right time to start. The kids know. I’m not getting any younger, so it’s a bit of a rush.
“We went to Pall Mall Medical, which offers fertility services. I got my eggs tested and I’ve got eight spares, which is really good news. Ryan also did his sperm sample yesterday, so we’re waiting to get the results from that.”
