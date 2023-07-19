‘I’ve never come across a child who’s just so happy’ – Little Fíadh thrives following heart surgery

Little Fiadh’s family thanks the Jack and Jill Foundation which helped them when she finally came home from hopsital

Fíadh has come on in leaps and bounds after spending the first four months of her life in hospital and undergoing life-saving heart surgery

She was born with a life-changing heart condition and several other serious medical issues — but little Fíadh Clarke continues to thrive following major heart surgery.

The two year old from Oranmore in Co Galway is doing well following a huge uphill battle in the first year and a half of her life. And now her family want to give something back to the Irish charity which brought support and a sense of normality into their family lives.

On Saturday, dad Colin took part in a 33km bed push for Jack and Jill, backed by Circle K and their hugely supportive wider community. He and Fíadh’s mum Annette did so in the knowledge that other families would need the support they were given.

Fíadh has come on in leaps and bounds after spending the first four months of her life in hospital and undergoing life-saving heart surgery

“Fíadh is doing so well now and we have the time to give something back,” said Annette. “We know there’s going to be another mam or another dad who’s going to find themselves in our situation, with a heart baby or a baby with another condition and they’re probably going to be thinking: ‘How am I going to cope?’ If I could go back to myself at that time and be like: ‘It’ll be OK’. It’s only because of Jack and Jill that we got through it emotionally and mentally.”

The toddler, a baby sister to her doting siblings Jake, Lilly and Harry, was born with a number of medical issues, including Pulmonary Atresia, MAPCAs and DiGeorge syndrome.

Mum Annette with Fíadh

“She has no central pulmonary artery at all, explained Annette. “That big tube up the middle of your heart, it’s not there. There are 180 symptoms associated with DiGeorge syndrome, and we know she has the heart. She was recently diagnosed with a curve in her spine. So it’s highly likely that she will contend with scoliosis as well.

“She’s such a bubbly character, especially in the last year she’s really come out of herself. Her little personality is so funny. Considering all she’s been through I’ve never come across a child who’s just so happy in herself.”

The couple vividly remember the day when Annette had a scan at 22 weeks, only to be told there was a problem with Fíadh’s heart.

“The consultant came around and they knew there was a heart issue,” said Annette. “They didn’t know the extent of the heart issue. They just knew that there was a big heart problem.”

Their little girl spent the first four months of her life in hospital before getting home to her family in Co Galway. In April of last year, she underwent life-saving heart surgery under the care of Jonathan McGuinness and his team at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Colin Clarke is a proud dad to four wonderful children Jake, Lilly, Harry and Fiadh with his partner Annette

“It was a hard day for us because we were up in Crumlin, myself and Annette,” recalls Colin. “We were actually staying in the Ronald McDonald House. Our families are from the west of Ireland. It was just me and Annette and we were getting the phone calls throughout the day.”

Since then, Fíadh continues to meet many major milestones and has been particularly thriving in recent months. “I was told she potentially may not walk, she may not talk,” said Annette. “A lot of the DiGeorge kids can be nonverbal, a lot of them sign.

“She has just exceeded everything developmentally. She has low muscle tone, and she’d be immune compromised. But I mean, the fact that she’s walking was a massive thing and she’s babbling and she’s able to say Jake and Lilly and Harry and mammy and daddy. Her communication skills are amazing. Every milestone is ten times more important because you have a lot of fight to get there.”

“I give all credit to the kids that she’s walking, because they were trying to pick her up and get her to take a step,” added Colin. “She’s very resilient. She’s a real fighter. To look at her now, she’s always smiling. She’s never in bad form, she’s crawling up on the couch, she’s walking.”

This weekend Colin, backed by Circle K and their community, took part in the bed push to support other children who may need Jack and Jill’s services.

“We’d been surrounded by doctors and nurses every day for like four months,” said Annette of first being put in contact with Jack and Jill. “So for me to bring her home initially I’ll be honest, I was terrified. I was like: ‘I’m going to bring this little girl home, I’ve three other kids, how are we going to cope?

“And that was when (liaison nurse) Cathy Keighery came into the room in Galway hospital and met Fíadh and she just sat down and said: ‘Look, it’ll be alright. She told me all about Jack and Jill and she explained to me what they did and said: ‘We’ll be here to help, we’ll be able to offer you some in-home nursing care and support at home.

“They really become like part of your family and your friends. There were an amazing support.”

You can made a donation to Colin Clarke’s Bed Push for Little Champions here: justgiving.com/page/colin-clarke-1684744728570

Up the Hill for Jack and Jill 2023, in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, and supported by Abbott Ireland, urges people to take to the hills this summer and raise funds to help support local Jack and Jill families.

To register your Up the Hill fundraising event, visit jackandjill.ie