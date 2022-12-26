Irish Tik Tok psychic predicts ‘mass warfare’ and people ‘building bomb shelters’ in 2023

Armagh native Gemma Lonsdale took her psychic talents to social media last year and now performs readings and predictions on and offline.

A psychic medium from Armagh who has found a huge audience on TikTok has revealed her prediction of “mass warfare” in 2023.

Portadown-native Gemma Lonsdale took her psychic talents to social media last year and now performs readings and predictions for her 40k followers on and offline.

She recently made headlines for a 2023 prediction she firmly stands by: that there will be “mass warfare” in the next 12 months.

“I think we are heading into large scale warfare,” Gemma told sundayworld.com. “I do, I do see conflict, I see explosions happening in London.

"I see warships, bombs dropping, people in Britain and Ireland outside in their gardens building bomb shelters,” she claimed.

"And I’ve been told that it is set to continue for a significant duration.”

The medium and life coach revealed she came to the shocking conclusion a few weeks ago, uploading a video to YouTube at the time.

“I’ve been given the bigger picture of, you know, that this is coming and this is hard,” she said, describing herself as much more “que sera sera” than fearful about the future.

The Armagh-born psychic medium is is well-used to sceptics, revealing she was once one herself.

“I had been told about nine years ago by a medium that I was clairvoyant. And I just thought she didn’t know what she was talking about.

"I though if I had a gift I would know about it,” she explained, adding that she later was able to connect with celebrities and people in her day-to-day life.

After a difficult cancer diagnosis in 2018, she says she discovered she was a psychic medium.

Gemma said she often must face people who believe those who claim they are psychic mediums are taking advantage of others.

"There are people who are past the sceptic stage and say ‘you’re deceiving people’ but I try to protect my energy from that,” she added.

Gemma now lives in North England and offers psychic sessions to followers online – even through email.

She says “energy is energy” and that she received information from her spirit guides.

“There’s a lot of people in this spiritualist community and in the medium community that won’t do readings on health or death and say they won’t give information about this or that.

"For me personally, I always have felt that I’m the channel, it’s not up to me to decide what information a person gets.”

Gemma added that she once told a woman that she didn’t have much time left with her mother, a fact Gemma revealed to her.

"She said, ‘I really appreciate knowing that, you know, she hasn’t been well for a long time. And it’s nice to know that I have to make the most of the time that I have left with her.”

The psychic medium has almost 30k followers on TikTok.

“I love it when people have the experience with me of knowing obscure things I couldn’t know,” she says.

"Energy is energy. I hope it gives people food for thought and opens their mind a little bit. If they ever have falling out or say ‘that horrible person,’ ‘that bitch,’ whatever, that’s energy.

"That’s negative energy being fired away. And I think we’re so unaware of that.

"We all have the ability to walk into a room and pick up on whether there’s tension, or whether there’s a happy vibe. It’s no different to that.”