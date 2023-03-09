Irish people share snow snaps from across the country amid freezing conditions

Many woke up to a winter wonderland this morning, taking to social media to post some frosty photos.

The Republic of Ireland has also been hit by heavy snow (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

Snowy snaps from across the country have been shared to Twitter today using the hashtag: #sneachta.

Parts of Clare are thick with snow today, with Met Éireann sharing a video from a man strolling through Rockmount as the white stuff completely covers the roads.

Lovely snowy morning at Rockmount. Co. Clare #sneachta #snow

❄️🌨️☃️☃️

Video courtesy of Cathal McMahan pic.twitter.com/f0aJmcZaKR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2023

One dog-owner shared the delight of their little pooch as the snow falls in Carlow. He is seen jumping for joy as it comes down thick across the county.

Adopted dog Phoebe was also revelling the the snow today, with rescue charity MADRA sharing an adorable video of her gallivanting around the garden.

With much of #Ireland covered in snow today, it’s always funny to see how our dogs will react



Phoebe - adopted from MADRA is making the most of the #sneachta ! ❄️🐕🐾 pic.twitter.com/1NyzPvlIed — MADRA Mutts Anonymous Dog Rescue & Adoption (@MADRADogRescue) March 9, 2023

Others snapped wildlife taking in the snow-filled landscape, with one Twitter user filming a hare jumping through the frost early this morning.

Some spots in the Dublin mountains were also looking like a Christmas card earlier today, with one user taking in the sights as the snow fell.

Glendalough was captured on camera too.

Thursday 9th March 2023 pic.twitter.com/JNROz4k0Ay — GlendaloughPhotoPost (@UpperLakePhoto) March 9, 2023

Tipperary is also covered in a white blanket, with thick snow taking over farmland in the county – as popular Instagrammer Katie in the Country showed in a video montage of her and her family on their dairy farm.

People have been urged to take care on on icy roads today, in particular following a number of minor collisions this morning.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) team will meet again this morning, following a virtual meeting yesterday, and will continue to liaise with Met Éireann to monitor the evolving weather situation.

A nationwide Status Yellow warning for snow and ice will be in place until 12pm on Friday, while an Orange snow and ice alert has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath.

It came into effect at 11am today and will last until midnight.

Golden retriever munches on some snow in Aberdeenshire

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has placed counties Antrim, Armagh, Down under an Amber snow-ice warning.

A spokesperson said: “Periods of heavy snow causing disruption to travel and impacts on infrastructure.” This warning is valid from Thursday at 3pm until 4am on Friday morning.

And a Yellow snow-ice warning is in place for all six counties, with the Met Office warning “heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday.”

This alert came into effect at 7am on Thursday and expires at 2pm on Friday.