Irish mum with perinatal depression says it's miracle kids aren’t standing by her grave today

‘I had dark, suicidal thoughts after giving birth. At one stage I just couldn’t see a way out and felt I couldn’t continue...’

FAMILY: Ciara with Eamon and their three children – Jude, Enda and Orla

Ciara O’Goan says it is a miracle her children are not standing by her grave today.

The mother of three became suicidal after suffering from perinatal mental health – what should have been the happiest times of her life were overshadowed by fear, depression and silent self-loathing.

After the birth of her first son Jude, now nine years old, Ciara suffered from postnatal depression, something she hid from everyone close to her except her husband Eamon.

She perfected her ‘poker face’, keeping her darkest thoughts to herself, thoughts that the world would be a better place for her loved ones without her.

Today she has come through the other side and is helping other women like her know that there is help and light at the end of the tunnel.

“My screen saver in work is of my three beautiful children – my world – and it makes my blood run cold to think how close I came to losing my boys and not having the experience of having my daughter Orla,” Ciara told the Sunday World.

Perinatal mental health (PMH) problems occur during pregnancy or in the first year following the birth of a child.

Ciara, like so many others, suffered in silence, ashamed to admit she did not feel the way she believed all other mothers did.

Constantly in fear people would discover she was not coping and her child would be taken from her, she became obsessed about appearing to be the perfect mother while inside she was broken and terrified.

“I was exhausted keeping up the front. I had to have all my ducks in a row because I was terrified someone would notice I was not coping and that my kids would be taken,” she said.

“I couldn’t and wouldn’t have anyone looking at me – even my own mother, sister and brother didn’t know. I perfected the false face, the smile, the poker face but inside I was in bits.”

FAMILY: Ciara with Eamon and their three children – Jude, Enda and Orla

Ciara (37) says she knew something wasn’t right after Jude was born but had no idea what was wrong.

Believing this was a one-off, she fell pregnant again with her second son Enda, now seven, terrified again as to what the road to motherhood would bring this time.

Sadly for Ciara and husband Eamon, her mental health took a darker turn.

“In the very early stages of Enda’s life, my post-natal depression was much worse. I had dark, suicidal thoughts which I hadn’t had had with Jude. The guilt and shame that I felt made me lock myself away from the world.”

When pregnant with Enda she recalled a health visitor giving her a card for charity and support group Support2Gether – she credits their support for her being here today.

“While attending an event at my local Sure Start – a group for mums – a member of their team sensed my low mood and slipped a pink card into my back pocket which had the contact details for Support2Gether on it. Little did I know this bright pink card was the first step on my journey to recovery,” she said.

It took two years for Ciara to pluck up the courage to dial the telephone number, but when she did, her life changed immediately for both her and her family.

“On April 4, 2016 – a date I will always remember – I went to my first ‘gathering’ of Support 2Gether.

“There was tea and buns and plenty of laughter and chat – for the first time in a long time I felt safe, I knew I was among people who understood where I was at and how I felt.

Ciara availed of Support 2Gether’s services, such as one-to-one coaching and peer support.

Yet just as Ciara was getting back to her old self she had a massive shock – an unplanned pregnancy with Orla.

This time though it was different with support, education and her ‘tool box’ to fight the demons she had her first pregnancy and early days of motherhood that she enjoyed.

“By talking through my concerns and fears with Support 2Gether, we devised a programme called Bumps2Gether with the aim to help mummies find their voice and manage their emotions through their journey of pregnancy.

“At one stage I couldn’t see a way out and felt I couldn’t continue. But Support 2Gether helped me to see that this was not going to be my for ever, that I would once again stand tall. They are why I’m here today and why I want to help people like me, even just one mummy would be enough.”

Ciara started volunteering with the charity and now, thanks to the recent funding boost, has become an employee.

“I am a proud expert by experience and the fact that I have walked the walk. And I am no longer defined by my illness.”

And when she looks at her screen saver of two beautiful red-head boys and a pretty dark-haired princess, she knows just how far she has come and how lucky she is.