Irish model slams lack of body diversity on Love Island and says 'don't compare yourself'
Plus-sized model Jessica Cinelli has slammed Love Island for its lack of body diversity.
The body positivity advocate hit out at ITV producers for once again failing to represent ordinary men and women.
Eight seasons in, the ratings juggernaut continues to spotlight svelte, slim bodies and impossibly toned abs, and the 29-year-old from Tallaght has had enough.
Tuning into last night’s show, the Irish-Italian revealed: “They think putting someone in that is deaf or had a clubfoot is enough diversity but they both still looked conventionally attractive. Even the lack of Asian people on the show is bizarre to me.
“I don’t think they’ll ever change at this stage. Even putting a 19-year-old in the show feels wrong, I think everyone should be over 21 at least," she told the Sunday World.
Documenting her journey towards self-love, the model reveals she no longer wishes to change her body, despite the shows toxic body standards.
“I watched Love Island and didn’t wish to look like somebody else. I didn’t want to be in a smaller body or have bigger boobs or to change anything about myself.
"It didn’t make me feel crap to see all these beautiful people on TV that I couldn’t relate to in any way. And this was when I realised how far I have come on my self-love journey and how much I have healed. But this isn’t the case for everybody.
"This year I just wished they would have finally included more diversity. They don’t realise how much it could help people to see someone they can relate to on a show like this. It would help them realise they are normal, they deserve to be included and they too are worthy of love.”
The influencer who has amassed more than 50,000 followers across her social media platforms is now urging impressionable young viewers to remember they are beautiful, just as they are.
“Please don’t watch these shows and compare yourself to the bodies that are on screens. That is not how everyone looks, it’s a selected group of people in which society deems as the industry standard of beauty.”
The Sunday World has reached out to ITV for comment.
