Irish Farmer Calendar returns with 23 shirtless hunks for the price of 12

The calendar has been labelled “agri-porn” by RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy for its showcase of hunky farmhands as they pose topless with goats, rabbits, sheep, and even an alpaca.

A group of Irish men have stripped down for the 2023 edition of the Irish Farmer Calendar.

The popular product has previously outsold the likes of One Direction, Conor McGregor, and Justin Bieber in the calendar charts, and this year’s version is bigger than ever.

The December page features a sexy Santa Claus while others include a shirtless man doing a handstand next to a horse’s stable and a ginger guy cuddling some chickens.

Those interested in buying the product will be treated to “something genuine” as the calendar shows off all kinds of body types.

“They are a mix of different body types,” creative director Ciara Ryan told The New York Post.

“They aren’t all big and buff gym bunnies. They do farm work, and people like the reality of it. They are getting something genuine.

“It’s not just about being sexy. There’s a bit of humour thrown in as well."

Now in its 13th year, the 2023 Irish Farmer Calendar features 23 images of farmers from Offaly, Mayo, Dublin, Wicklow, and Kilkenny, which means fans will be bang for their buck at the price of €12.99.

“This year the calendar is a special edition that features 23 images rather than the usual 12 images. So far, this has gone down a treat with fans and we see new orders coming in every day from all over the world,” Ryan explained.

Photo shoots took place across four locations over the past two years, primarily based at Cornstown House, Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Ryan added that the calendar serves as a “gentle reminder” to appreciate farmers.

“It’s a gentle reminder that we rely on these guys for food. Farmers are always needed. They are an essential and important part of life,” she said.

The calendar can be shipped worldwide and can be bought online now here.