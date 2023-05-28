Irish Debenhams workers’ fight for justice comes to big screen

“It was something else — it wasn’t just a job, it wasn’t just money. I still miss it very much”

The powerful story of how the Debenhams workers fought for their redundancy rights is coming to the big screen.

The documentary’s title — 406 Days — refers to the incredible amount of time the workers protested after being denied an earlier agreed redundancy package.

What became the longest industrial dispute in Irish history began in April 2020, when the workers received a generic email telling them the UK department store chain was closing all of its Irish stores.

The 95pc female workforce had parted ways weeks earlier following the first Covid measures.

Among them was Cork woman Maeve O’Leary, who had worked in the Patrick Street building for 24 years, and can still vividly remember the shock she felt.

“Even the day we left the store, I was like: ‘See you in a few weeks’,” she recalls saying to her co-workers.

“I’d never, ever expected this. I was devastated. I’m back working, but it’s still there. It was 24 years of my life.”

What Maeve misses most, she says, is the sense of camaraderie and friendship among the staff, many of whom had worked in the same building in its previous life as Roches Stores.

“It was something else — it wasn’t just a job, it wasn’t just money. I still miss it very much. I haven’t been actually in the city since we filmed the documentary. I can’t look at it [her former workplace].”

406 Days takes us behind the picket lines as the workers battled authorities, bitterly cold weather and numerous setbacks for a dispute that lasted well over a year.

They also blocked trucks or talked down drivers who were trying to access the store’s remaining stock.

The dispute ended with a compromise deal for a €3m training fund that the workers accepted but weren’t happy with.

But this week, a former worker won a case at the Workplace Relations Commission over the way she was made redundant.

The victory could have implications for hundreds of other workers.

Among them, Maeve was determined from the outset that they would battle for their rights for as long as it takes.

“I think we proved that we’re very, very strong,” she says now. “I think once we made the decision that we were going to fight, I know myself, I wasn’t going to stop, I was going to keep going.”

There was a huge sense of friendship and mutual support among the workers, which is very apparent in the film.

“For me, the important thing was to try and recognise that idea of the dignity of work and what these jobs meant to people,” says director Joe Lee.