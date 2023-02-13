Irish-American girl (4) who survived cancer is star at US State of the Union Address

"In everything, they never gave up hope. Little Ava never gave up hope. She turns four next month.”

Maurice, says: you need a lot of things to beat cancer. But the first thing you really need is hope.

A Waterford man whose medical miracle daughter survived a battle with cancer and his wife received a standing ovation at US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Maurice Barron, who is originally from Kilmacthomas, and his wife Kandice, who is originally from Panama, were praised by President Biden for their fortitude as their first child, four-year-old daughter, Ava recently recovered from cancer.

Barron had written to Biden, whose son Beau died from cancer in 2015, about Ava's cancer battle just after Christmas 2021.