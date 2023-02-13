Irish-American girl (4) who survived cancer is star at US State of the Union Address
"In everything, they never gave up hope. Little Ava never gave up hope. She turns four next month.”
A Waterford man whose medical miracle daughter survived a battle with cancer and his wife received a standing ovation at US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.
Maurice Barron, who is originally from Kilmacthomas, and his wife Kandice, who is originally from Panama, were praised by President Biden for their fortitude as their first child, four-year-old daughter, Ava recently recovered from cancer.
Barron had written to Biden, whose son Beau died from cancer in 2015, about Ava's cancer battle just after Christmas 2021.
Today's Headlines
'Exceptional' | Tragic teens killed in Galway pier accident ‘had their whole lives ahead of them’
Mob boss | Zimbabwe has become hub for fugitive crime boss Christy Kinahan, reports say
“I don't feel safe. My colleagues don't feel safe. Staff are leaving in bulk because of assault.”
Mar the Merrier | Dubliner Martin Akinola enters Love Island as Casa Amor bombshell
CRIME WORLD | The murder of Michelle Scholfield and new evidence which puts convicted murderer at crime scene
rip | Tributes paid to co-producer of Banshees of Inisherin James Flynn following death
Moment anti-immigration sign is ripped from protestor's hands in Drogheda
WALKING FREE | Dublin torture gang thug back on streets HOURS after conviction for sick attack
RIP | Irish soldier (50s) killed in parachute accident in Spain was due to get married
RIH-velation | Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl half-time show