Influencer Terrie McEvoy hit by ‘mom guilt’ as she prepares to return to work

Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy has admitted feeling the “mom guilt” as she revealed how she is preparing to return to her nursing career.

The Dubliner welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sydney, into the world on November 5, 2021.

Having shared some pictures of herself and husband David Fitzpatrick taking a walk recently, she admitting that getting the chance to “switch off“ has become a “rare occurrence“.

In a post on Instagram, she reflected on her decision to return to work outside the home in the nursing field.

“On top of everything we juggle, I decided to go back and take a new role to work on my nursing career as it’s honestly what truly makes my soul happy. It’s been absolutely amazing and I’m blessed I can somehow manage both but my god the mom guilt is real!!“ she wrote.

“One thing I’ve learned over the past 19 months is that the guilt never ever ends… whether you’re a stay-at-home parent giving your little one 100pc of your time or working your butt off on your career, it’s just a constant flow of questioning and doubting yourself….

“I don’t think I’ve met a parent who feels they have it all figured out and if you are one of them please please share your secrets!!“

“This is random but I wanted to share some random thoughts on a random Wednesday because I feel like sometimes social media and society in general can tell us that everyone has it all figured out or we should have it all figured out when the reality is that we’re all just out here winging it and doing our absolute best and what’s right for our little families,“ she continued.

“So if you’ve doubted yourself as parent today and nobody has told you how amazing you are… this is a little sign to go easy on yourself, you’re absolutely amazing and you’re not alone!“

“What a wild, never-ending, magical, CRAZY ride parenthood is!“

Shortly after Sydney was born, Terrie found herself confronting a “mum-shamer” after she was rudely questioned by an Instagram follower about taking maternity leave.

During a Q&A session, a follower asked her: “Are you planning on taking some maternity leave to bond and enjoy your newborn?”

Clearly irked by the question, Terrie replied:

“I have been bonding (with) and enjoying my baby girl since the moment she arrived. How rude.

“I work when she sleeps and I feel absolutely blessed that I’ve been able to manage and balance everything so well.”

“If I felt I was struggling I would, of course, stop but right now I’m enjoying every minute of the life that I’ve built/am building.”

Days after her daughter was born, Terrie told her followers about how she was delivered via an emergency Caesarean section.

“Baby Sydney is here, and she’s safe and she’s well thank God,” she told her followers.

“The last week and a half have been an absolute rollercoaster, but it’s just been the best thing ever I can’t even tell you.”

The travel and beauty influencer thanked followers for sending their well wishes.

“Obviously there [were] some complications, which was so scary at the time, ugh God it was just awful.”

“But my plan all along was to just get baby here safe no matter what happened, I was willing to do anything,” she confessed, before thanking maternity staff at the Rotunda.

“So it wasn’t ideal to have the C-section so quick and for it all to happen at once, but I’m just so grateful for the staff in the Rotunda.”

“I’m so grateful that they knew what to do and how to manage the situation and that she’s here safe.”

“The midwives are angels on earth, especially the ones in theatre,” Terrie, who is a nurse herself, said.

“I was a bag of nerves going in for the C-section, ‘cause obviously being a nurse, being on the other side is really tough.”

Terrie wed her long time love David in sunny Portugal in September 2019. The former nurse announced her pregnancy back in May with some adorable pictures of herself and her husband holding a tiny baby-grow that read “Mommy and Daddy’s new travel buddy.”