GoFundMe for ‘devastated’ Offaly family who lost home in fire raises €10k in 24 hours

A community fundraising appeal for a family who “lost everything” in a tragic house fire over the weekend has raised more than €10,000.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at a house in the Oakfield area of Tullamore, Co Offaly, at approximately 4.25am on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported and gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

However, the family – Tomas, Joanna and their two children Laura and Brian – were left “devastated” after losing all their belongings in the “horrific” fire.

On Sunday, a GoFundMe page was launched to raise money for the family to help them “get back on their feet”.

Just 24 hours later, the fundraiser surpassed its goal of €10,000 and has taken in €10,045 across 291 donations to date.

Organiser Pawel Skura wrote on the GoFundMe page: “On November 27th the ****** Family, Tomas, Joanna and their two children Laura and Brian lost everything in a horrific house fire.

“Thankfully their entire family is safe, however, the family only have what they were wearing that day. Their home is devastated by the fire leaving them homeless this Christmas.

“Let’s rally behind them and help them get through the next several weeks and months ahead. Please consider donating and sharing their go fund me page. All donations would be greatly appreciated to help out this family and get them back on their feet.”

Some kind neighbours and friends left messages of encouragement for the devastated family on the fundraiser.

One pal wrote: “Thinking of you Tomas and your family. Thanks for your friendship. Stay safe.”

Someone else said: “So sorry to wake up to this news. Thankfully you are all safe.”

While another added: “Stay strong, thinking of you all️. Family, Friends and neighbours will help you all”.

