Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married in secret

Two former beauty queen rivals shocked and delighted their fans this week when they announced their surprise marriage on Instagram.

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, where they represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively.

Both stunners made it to the Top 10 in the competition and have remained close ever since, but fans had no idea that the models were secretly dating the entire time.

The loved-up couple posted matching Instagram Reels showing moments from their relationship, including romantic walks on the beach, candid cuddles, champagne toasts and a proposal with gold and silver balloons spelling out, “Marry me?”

The main image of the post shows the pair outside of the city courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they married on October 28.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” the caption reads in Spanish.

Fans, celebrities and fellow pageant figures were quick to congratulate Varela and Valentín on their picture-perfect love.

“Thanks for all the love!” Varela wrote in reply to the well-wishes. “We are very happy and blessed.”