Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married in secret
Loved-up Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín kept their relationship a secret for years but finally announced it on Instagram this week
Two former beauty queen rivals shocked and delighted their fans this week when they announced their surprise marriage on Instagram.
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, where they represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively.
Both stunners made it to the Top 10 in the competition and have remained close ever since, but fans had no idea that the models were secretly dating the entire time.
The loved-up couple posted matching Instagram Reels showing moments from their relationship, including romantic walks on the beach, candid cuddles, champagne toasts and a proposal with gold and silver balloons spelling out, “Marry me?”
The main image of the post shows the pair outside of the city courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they married on October 28.
Read more
“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” the caption reads in Spanish.
Fans, celebrities and fellow pageant figures were quick to congratulate Varela and Valentín on their picture-perfect love.
“Thanks for all the love!” Varela wrote in reply to the well-wishes. “We are very happy and blessed.”
Today's Headlines
top target | Gardaí to carry out surveillance at funeral of dad of wanted Kinahan chief Sean McGovern
'multiple wounds' | Mum-of-two Lisa Thompson was strangled and repeatedly stabbed, inquest is told
Beauty & the feast | Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married in secret
Victim's fear | Murdered Westmeath psychic 'expressed concerns for his welfare' days before death
sinister | Gardaí investigate attempted kidnapping of man in north Dublin
'Horror Story' | RTÉ Investigates reveals parents’ ‘anger’ about organ retention after post-mortems
Missile fears | Evacuation warnings in Japan as North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile
psychedelic baby | Magic mushroom compound can ease depression, study involving Irish participants finds
high security | Jonathan Dowdall moved to Limerick Prison as he begins sentence for role in Regency murder
BOUNTY HUNTERS | Bounty bars removed from Celebrations chocolate boxes in pre-Christmas trial