Family of woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann are ‘devastated’ by ‘her lies’

The family of a Polish woman who went viral after claiming she is the missing Madeleine McCann have spoken out about her “manipulation.”

Julia Wandelt (21) – who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wendell – has been sharing her theory on social media that she is the girl who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007.

She claims she has “evidence” that she is the child at the centre of one of the world’s most notorious missing person cases, including that her “abuser was a German paedophile who was a suspect in the Madeleine McCann investigation”.

Julia Wendell believes she may be Madeleine McCann. Photo: Instagram/@iammadeleinemccan

The woman’s family have since called out “her lies” in a public statement.

It comes following reports that claim Kate and Gerry McCann may have given the green light for Julia to be DNA tested in the 16-year search for their daughter.

The statement, shared to a Polish missing persons page on Facebook, said: “It is obvious to us as a family that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and stepdaughter. We have memories, we have pictures.

“Julia also owns these photos because she took them from the family home along with her birth certificate.”

They continued: “We have always tried to understand any situations that happened with Julia. Numerous therapies, medications, psychologists and psychiatrists were all provided to Julia.

"She was not left alone. Threats at our address from Julia, her lies and manipulations, activities on the Internet. We've seen it all, and we've tried to prevent it, explain it, we've asked her to stop.

“We always tried to help her get back on her feet. Julia has been of age for several years. She moved out of the house.

"She refuses treatment, does not take medication regularly. She also did not take advantage of the possibility of treatment at a very good centre in Poland, which agreed to accept her.

“Julia once wanted to be a singer, a model. She always wanted to be popular. What's happening now has given her 1 million followers.

"We're scared if Julia will carry the inevitable. The Internet does not forget, and it is obvious that Julia is not Maddie.

“We are devastated by the current situation. At the same time, we want to state that we will not give interviews, publish any photos, comment on articles.”

The added: "Any inquiries or comments should be sent to the Ombudsman of the Provincial Police Headquarters in Wrocław, who is conducting the investigation on Julia and to whom we have provided all the necessary documentary evidence in this case.”

Julia is working closely with the psychic medium, psychologist and private detective Dr Fia Johansson, who is urging the girl’s own family to take a DNA test.

"We want to be very respectful to the McCann family, and respect the privacy of them and their kids while we don't know exactly who Julia is," she told The Sun.

"My feeling is that we need to force the mother or a member of Julia's family to take the DNA test rather than disrupt the peace of Kate and Gerry, which is not necessary.

"If a current family member will take a DNA test we could solve this. But they are refusing to.

"I have been personally talking to Julia's mother and told her we will make her safe and secure in any way she needs but she is still refusing to take the test.

"She claims she has Julia's birth certificate but our worry is that you can easily forge this."