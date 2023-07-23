Family of US tourist attacked in Dublin set up GoFundMe to join him in Ireland

Stephen Termini (57) was kicked and punched in the head multiple times during an unprovoked assault, just yards from Store Street garda station on Wednesday night.

The family of an American tourist who was seriously assaulted in Dublin’s city centre last week has asked social media users to send “healing vibes” in a GoFundMe appeal.

Stephen Termini (57), a musician from Buffalo in New York, was kicked and punched in the head multiple times during an unprovoked assault, just yards from Store Street garda station on Wednesday night.

Mr Termini remains in Beaumont Hospital in a coma with life-altering injuries following the incident.

His two sons and sister set up a GoFundMe page over the weekend in the hopes of helping the family travel to Ireland to be with him.

His son, Michael Rizzuto, wrote: “The brutal attack has left my father in a coma after suffering various injuries. He is currently in critical condition with what I am told are life altering injuries.

“I am receiving news of this situation as it comes in through the media alongside everyone else.

“I am asking for you to send healing vibes to my father while my family and I attempt to learn more facts of the situation.”

Stephen’s older sister Michelle revealed that her younger brother had been saving to travel to Ireland for some time, having only lost his own wife to illness last April.

She said the purpose of her brother’s visit was to trace his Irish heritage, adding that their mother was buried in Ireland in 2004 but her brother had been unable to make it to the funeral.

“Our mother’s last request was to be buried in Ireland. He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time, but longed to visit her final resting place,” she wrote.

“I didn’t worry about my little brother visiting Ireland, as he’s been a long-time traveller.

“We feel so very helpless as none of us can afford the trip to be with him in his time of dire need. I understand that he may lose one of his eyes and suffer lifelong disability from this unfortunate incident.

“Thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. God bless yall!" She added.

More than 2,500 donations have been made on the GoFundMe page with $74,555 (€66,965) raised at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, a male teenager has been charged in relation to the assault.

In a statement this afternoon, gardaí said that: "The male juvenile arrested for the alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 has been charged.

"The juvenile has appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court which was already held at the Criminal Courts this afternoon Sunday 23rd July, 2023," it added.

The family’s support page can be reached here.