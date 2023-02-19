Dublin TD Paul Murphy welcomes first child with partner Jess after IVF struggle

The couple have had a long journey to parenthood after undergoing several IVF treatments and frozen embryo transfers over the past few years.

Dublin TD Paul Murphy has welcomed his first child with his partner Jess Spear.

Paul took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the birth of the baby, whom the pair have named Juniper.

Welcome to the world Juniper Hampton Murphy.@jdubspear and Juniper are healthy and doing well.



Thanks to all of the staff at the Coombe who have made it a great experience.



A pretty great day all around. pic.twitter.com/tRE3Kl4uBP — Paul Murphy ‍(@paulmurphy_TD) February 18, 2023

The People Before Profit politician told his followers that Juniper and Jess were “healthy and doing well” in the care of the staff at the Coombe Hospital.

Jess reshared Paul’s post and added: “Best day ever. Thanks so much to my amazing partner who supported me throughout this journey.”

Deputy Murphy has opened up about his and Jess’ struggle to have children in an interview with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1.

He told of how the couple first had been trying to have a baby for some time before deciding to try IVF.

"I think it was a gradual thing for us to come to that conclusion,” Paul explained.

“The first thing you're doing is trying naturally and they say you need to do that for six months.

"Then we were dealing with particular things in terms of Jess' thyroid levels and we dealt with medication for that for about a year or so, trying to get on top of that. Then by the time you're on top of that, quite a lot of time has gone past.

"We were very fortunate to be in a position to decide to go down the route of IVF and say 'Okay if we get to that stage then that's what we'll do'.

"We started that process close to two years ago,” he said last year.

At the time, Paul said he tried to "reduce the stress" in their relationship while Jess carried the physical burden of IVF.

"This is something that we're in together that we decided to do together to try and have a kid.

"But obviously the vast burden of the physical toll falls on Jess. That's just the reality, she's the one that has to go through the hormones and get the injections.

"I try to do everything I can to support Jess in that... but you can't take on the physical burden so it's really about trying to do what you can to reduce the stress and make Jess feel supported."