Dublin glamour model Ava Van Rose says she’s built an army of ‘slaves’

Lusty men shower glamour model with expensive gifts after Dubliner’s appearance at Fetish Awards

Ava says her fans want her to scold them and order them around

Glamour model Ava Van Rose says she’s built up an army of ‘slaves’ who bombard her with expensive goodies.

The Dubliner, whose real name is Bridget Byrne, admits she is flabbergasted that men she has never met are buying her items most women could only dream of.

“I have so many guys, people on the internet, who classify me as a goddess and as a queen,” says Bridget, who is originally from Clondalkin.

She says after she attended the UK Fetish awards ceremony last year her fans increased in number.

“I’ve now got eight slaves because of the fetish awards. I don’t really have to do anything.

“Some of them classify themselves as ‘pay pigs’. Some of them classify themselves as being slaves and servants. I by no means would put anyone in that category, but they classify themselves as that and they basically demand that you tell them what to do.

“So you have to give out to them, or you tell them what you want and they pay for it,” she says.

Her fans also pay a pretty penny for gifts.

Ava Van Rose, aka Bridget Byrne, at the UK Fetish Awards last year

“I could say ‘I want the latest Louboutins’ and my slaves would purchase the Louboutins,” she reveals. “I would say ‘I want this designer fragrance that’s out’ and I would get it.

“I have been sent on spa trips to Eden One, the most exclusive spa. I have been sent on day trips by these guys I’ve never seen in my life.

“I would be very strict. I would hardly speak to them. I would be very stern. They would contact me through Instagram, through email, via OnlyFans, on my adult pages.

“Basically, they would contact you. There’d be no nudity, no videos, no pictures, no nothing. They would just want to give you stuff. It’s crazy to think, but at the same time I accept that there’s men out there that want this.”

Bridget explains what she thinks is happening.

“They call it ‘rinsed’ in the BDSM [bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, sadomasochism] community. They want to be rinsed and they want you to tell them they’re not good enough, they want you to tell them that they’re worthless.

“I don’t even think that most of these men in general would even be that wealthy.

“I would have had a lot of guys contact me via social media and ask me could they pay me and give me money, could they worship me.

“Since the Fetish awards I started to realise that it was actually a niche and this was something that men actually enjoyed, because I never knew what it was beforehand, but it’s a form of financial domination."

Bridget agrees that many women would find her situation to be the ‘perfect world’.

“It is, I swear to God,” she declares. “Since the Fetish awards last year I have started to just accept the fact.

“Because beforehand I was like ‘oh my God, this is so strange, why would people give me this or buy me that’, people who don’t know me or have never spoken to me. But it’s actually a real thing.”

Bridget has been a glamour model for the past 12 years and rose to fame through her modelling work and reality TV appearances on shows such as Rise of the Instababes and on MTV’s Botched.

She as been classed as Ireland’s most-surgically enhanced woman, with two boob jobs, two bum lifts, a tummy tuck, abdominoplasty, liposuction, lip fillers and a designer vagina.

Last year she was nominated in the UK Glamour awards and the same company, which owns the UK Fetish awards, invited her to that event the same weekend.

“My outfit was gifted to me by a store called Lace and Tassels, it’s an online sex emporium,” she explains. “She has a fetish line of things as well, so they gifted me to wear for the Fetish awards.”

Bridget dressed up in a black leather outfit, complete with a studded dog collar.

“It was brilliant because I felt it very empowering to be around a group of people who were very much themselves,” she says.

“Everybody was very lovely, authentic and original to who they are.

“I think a lot of people would assume that due to people wearing latex and leather and stuff like that, ‘they’re freaks, they’re weirdos’.

“I think that’s a misconception. These people are just being themselves, they just like to dress differently.

“Because of my attendance at the Fetish Awards last year I’m up for a nomination at this year’s awards.”

Bridget is delighted with her progression in the industry.

“When I started there used be no glamour industry here and it was very difficult for me because I suffered an awful lot of backlash, and indeed brutality, for a long time,” she reflects.

“I think I stayed true to who I was throughout the whole thing, and it’s become normalised over the past couple of years that people are starting to accept sexuality and themselves.

“My job is to create a fantasy because men don’t find the average wife or girlfriend a sexual fantasy, that’s why they create porn and they create glamour models.

“It’s my job to create fantasy and when it comes to reality, men don’t know how to deal with it.”