Dublin cancer patient ‘stressed and desperate’ as he faces eviction from Kilmainham flat
Dublin tenant undergoing chemotherapy says he has ‘nowhere to go’
Amy BlaneyIndependent.ie
A cancer patient facing eviction from Tathony House in Dublin while undergoing chemotherapy, says the situation has left him “stressed and desperate”.
Today's Headlines
TRAGEDY | Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in crash during test event in Croatia
Clash | 'Sneering': British press criticise Joe Biden as Americans lap up Irish ‘homecoming’
Brave | Funeral details for 'courageous' Longford woman who died after cancer battle announced
Alleged attack | Two east Belfast pastors charged with assaulting and stealing from woman
MARK OF JUSTICE | Unconscious Dublin addict (42) who woke up and bit garda on the thumb is jailed
JAIL STAND-OFF | Prisoners locked in solitary for refusing to walk through new hi-tech body scanners
Mayhem | Teen ransacked Dun Laoghaire hotel room and bit two gardai during acid rampage
What a Mare | Animal rights group to ‘stop the races’ at Grand National protest
Remanded | Businessman to stand trial over bomb hoax targeting Simon Coveney
'aggressive' | Simeon Burke ‘insulting and abusive’ outside Four Courts, garda claims