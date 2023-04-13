'nowhere to go' | 

Dublin cancer patient ‘stressed and desperate’ as he faces eviction from Kilmainham flat

Dublin tenant undergoing chemotherapy says he has ‘nowhere to go’

Tathony House resident Gianluca Pollastro is undergoing chemotherapy for lung cancer

Amy BlaneyIndependent.ie

A cancer patient facing eviction from Tathony House in Dublin while undergoing chemotherapy, says the situation has left him “stressed and desperate”.


Today's Headlines

More Real Life

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos