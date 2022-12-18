Dublin boy (4) who had first heart operation at just two days old fronts charity campaign
Seán Óg is thriving at school and in life, despite being born with eight different heart conditions.
Little Seán Óg Preston has lots to smile about — the four year old, who underwent his first heart operation at just two days old, is now fronting a campaign for a leading Irish charity.
Seán Óg is thriving at school and in life, despite being born with eight different heart conditions.
Proud mum Sarah-Jane spoke of his delight at spearheading the campaign.
“Oh, he was absolutely over the moon,” she said. “Last year he did it but he was just over his third surgery. This year he was smiling and winking (for the camera) he was just absolutely loving life.
“He’s a happy little four-year-old boy.
"He’ll be starting big school in September and he loves dinosaurs, animals, anything like that. He’s a little brother to a 10-year-old Fíanna and he’s a big brother to Rían who’s two. He loves going to school at Naíonra Chaitlín Maude.”
The Tallaght boy’s progress is all the more remarkable when you realise he was born with a number of life-limiting heart conditions. Seán Óg was born with hypoplastic left-heart syndrome, where one side of his heart didn’t develop.
His heart was also located on the right side of his body. Parents Sarah-Jane and Seán first learned this news during their 20-week scan.
Read more
“When we found out, they knew it was serious and it was complex, but they didn’t know the extent of it. You’re going in for your scan and it’s exciting, then you’re completely taken aback. But when we met with the cardiologist a couple of weeks later, he was very hopeful.”
When Seán Óg arrived into the world, he was brought straight to Crumlin Children’s Hospital by ambulance with dad Seán following, as Sarah-Jane remained at Holles Street Maternity Hospital. He underwent the first of a three-stage series of surgical procedures when he was just two days old.
His surgeries were successful and Seán Óg is doing very well, though he has to pace his days and take regular breaks.
The family were thrilled that he had the opportunity to support the work of Heart Children Ireland by taking part in the calendar shoot this year.
The charity — which receives no Government funding — provides support services, information and events for families of children with heart conditions. They have also funded the provision of life-saving equipment at Irish hospitals.
To purchase the 2023 calendar, log on to heartchildren.ie.
Today's Headlines
cell mates | Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney pens poem for convicted gangland killer he found dead in cell
flash in the can | Mr Flashy’s cartel ‘link man’ avoids jail for attacking home of ex girlfriend
'social crisis' | Stephen Donnelly and Darragh O’Brien survive reshuffle while Simon Coveney on the move
major haul | Man (20s) arrested after gardai stop car in Clondalkin and seize cannabis worth €860k
Toy no-show | RTÉ apologises as new Toy Show the Musical is cancelled over illness for the weekend
height challenge | Mary Lou McDonald says she didn’t see Gerry Hutch at fundraiser as she is not very tall
shocking | WATCH: Melbourne derby abandoned after goalkeeper attacked with metal bin
ICONIC IMAGE | Strabane woman (82) at scene of first Bloody Sunday massacre killing passes away
huge damage | Family-owned Mayo pharmacy back open after truck ploughed into it in icy conditions
'drinkers only' | Pub owner sets down marker after refusing to serve glass of Coke to customer