Dublin artist Deborah Donnelly reveals she went through dark time after losing home

‘Every evening, I’d have to drop my kids back to my ex-husband so they could sleep in beds and I would sleep in the van’

Deborah Donnelly now makes a living as an artist and hopes to build her own home in Connemara

She runs a successful business as an artist from her studio in Dublin’s Marlay Park and is often on Ireland AM demonstrating her abilities. But Deborah Donnelly found herself homeless and living in a van just five years ago.

“I find it hard to even talk about it now,” says the 45-year-old from Stillorgan in Dublin. “I woke up one morning and there was a ‘For Sale’ sign outside my house. Myself and my family had 48 hours to leave.”

The mother of three children — Evin (21), Franky (16) and Casey (15) — had lived for 13 years in a three-bedroom cottage in Dun Laoghaire that she and her then-husband, who worked as a butcher, bought together in 2007. “It was only worth about €250,000 or €350,000, but we paid over €500,0000 for it at the height of the boom,” says Deborah.

After the financial crash in 2008, they struggled to make the repayments. In fact, they were only paying interest on the loan at that time. To make matters worse, the bank sold the debt to a vulture fund. The repayments increased and they kept on increasing, accumulating compound interest at an alarming rate.

Deborah in the van she once called home

“We’d make a deal with the bank to pay bullet payments and then we’d get a letter to say they’d sold the debt on to another bank and we’d have to start the process all over again. It was a living nightmare,” she recalls.

This is not an isolated incident. According to misselling.ie, a company that represents people whose houses or pensions have been mis-sold, there are approximately 60,000 who have found themselves in similar situatons in Ireland. “It would have been a different story if we’d been with a state bank,” explains Deborah. “But it happens and there’s no way out.

“It was very traumatic for my kids too. I remember one day being late to collect my daughter from school and she ran back to the old house. I arrived to hear another child shout at her, ‘Casey, you don’t live there anymore’. I just ran to my daughter, put my arms around her and we both burst into tears.”

At the same time, her marriage fell apart. Forced to sleep in a camper van because of the rental crisis, she was separated from her three children, who stayed with her ex-husband, while she searched for new accommodation without success.

“I felt deep shame at being homeless,” she says. “Every evening, I’d have to drop my kids back to my ex-husband so they could sleep in beds and I would sleep in the van, parked near the pier in Dun Laoghaire.”

After weeks of living out of a van, she eventually found an apartment to rent and was able to move her children in. But the memories still haunt her.

“I mean what is rock bottom?” muses Deborah. “I’ve had a number of times in my life when I thought I’d reached it.”

Deborah now makes a living as an artist

The artist is no stranger to trauma. Her own mother, Clare O’Farrell, was also an artist and gave birth to her in Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork and toyed with giving her up, but kept her in the end.

She went on to have two other children, who she raised on her own. But it wasn’t easy, and she remembers times when the family had little money because her mum hadn’t sold a painting.

Deborah herself became pregnant as a single mother at the age of 22. She had gone to the US after completing a degree in textiles at NCAD and was living in New York and soon returned home. “I nearly went to a mother and baby home too,” she tells. “In the end, I opted not to, but I understand the shame that was attached to being a single mother in Ireland.”

She also struggled to bring up her little boy on her own, but her mother was a great support and she managed make a basic living from selling her paintings.

In 2004, she exhibited for the first time on Dublin’s Merrion Square. “One of the paintings was a 12x12ft cow head which I hung along the railings in Stephen’s Green, and four 8x8ft pictures,” she recalls. “All the cars stopped and people were beeping and asking how much? Nothing sold at first and by that evening, I had a queue of people waiting to buy my paintings.”

Little by little, galleries around Ireland started to take notice of her work and in the meantime, she married and had two more children. These days, she’s no longer homeless, having managed to buy a plot of land in Connemara, and plans eventually to build a house there.

In addition, she makes a steady living from her art. She ships paintings to buyers abroad and sells to wholesalers, as well as producing prints, canvas bags and notebooks with her images. She also teaches workshops and does painting demonstrations on TV.

“Art is all I ever wanted to do and it brings me great joy,” she smiles. “It’s been the only constant through all stages of my life.”