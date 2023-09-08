Dublin 14’s Harlech House with famous gates goes on sale for a cool €2.8m

The landmark dragon’s lair in Clonskeagh is known for its stainless steel gates

Stainless steel gates, forged in the form of a rearing Welsh dragon, were made by English artist Simon Robinson

By virtue of standing so very far out from the crowd, some houses become renowned landmarks and geographic reference points in popular culture.

Buckingham Palace, Gaudi’s Casa Milà in Barcelona and Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater in Pennsylvania are all examples of private homes that have become internationally renowned superstars.

The kitchen at Harlech House

And there are local standouts too. In Oxford, the Headington Shark is a giant shark sculpture which penetrates the roof of the late DJ Bill Heine’s mid-terrace home, installed as a protest against the bombing of Libya in the 1980s. Revealed in defiance of council planners, it was recently (and ironically) bestowed with protected ‘heritage site’ status by the same Oxford Council.

One of the bathrooms

Local standout landmarks in Dublin have included ‘The Gnome House’, a former Corpo home in Rathfarnham with hundreds of garden gnomes arrayed around it (since removed) and Harlech House in Dublin 14 with the famous ‘dragon gates’ of Clonskeagh, the elaborate steelwork installed here in the 1990s and still looking shiny bright today.

The front door

When it was first built in the 1780s by a former Welsh military officer (hence the name), Harlech House was very much located in the countryside outside Dublin City and it came with significant grounds around it, along with a gate lodge. It had a staff of cooks, gardeners, maids and even a dairy manager.

From the 1940s on, portions of its grounds began to be sold for housing with the Harlech Grove and Harlech Downs estates emerging.

English artist Simon Robinson, who made the dragon gates, with wife Betsy Houlton Robinson

By the time another Welshman, businessman John Hughes, acquired Harlech in the early-1990s, the original 18th-century country house had become chronically run down. Hughes sank a fortune into its revival, which took him seven years to complete.

But he didn’t stick to the Georgian theme. Among the alterations he commissioned was a pair of stainless steel gates forged in the form of a rearing Welsh dragon. He commissioned Forge Robinson, the internationally acclaimed stainless steel art specialists headed up by English artist Simon Robinson and now based in France.

Living room

For years ever since (and thanks perhaps to popularity of Harry Potter and Game of Thrones), people have been going to see the Clonskeagh Dragon, often bringing their children.

Robinson outlines the forging process in stainless steel thus: “To form many of the shapes within each work requires heating to a bright yellow and forging with the use of hand hammers and power hammers, stainless steel requiring a longer heat time and far greater force to work than mild steel. Other processes include cold bending of long curves, cutting and welding and finishing by grinding, sanding and polishing.

The stairs

“Once it is cleaned, passivated and polished, either by mechanical or electro-polishing processes, it has no need for further maintenance, with the added bonus of its reflective quality of echoing its surrounding colours.”

The Clonskeagh Dragon has been one of Robinson’s most intricate pieces and he still displays it proudly on his website.

A view of the famous gates at night

The artist’s work was also commissioned for inside the house, which features similarly intricate free-form rail work on the stairs.

Hughes eventually sold his house in 2017 and it was acquired by a foreign national who was expecting to relocate to Ireland for a time. Unfortunately that fell through and while purchased, the house was never lived in.

Now Harlech House, home of the famous Clonskeagh Dragon, is back to market through DNG estate agents with a price of €2.8m.

The games room at Harlech House

Inside it is largely modern in style and festooned with a range of art work fittings which include not only smithing by Anthony and Simon Robinson, but mosaic and ceramic work by Laura O’Hagan; bathroom mosaic work by Mayer of Munich and further mosaic detailing by Catherine Wilcoxon.

There’s glass work in evidence by Killian Schurmann and Roisin De Buitlear. The styles vary from Art Nouveau influenced to the Gothic. Inside it spans a mighty 9,688 sq ft and there’s 0.88 of an acre with it. The main accommodation includes a drawing room with 13-foot ceilings and French doors to a balcony. There’s a chimney piece of Connemara marble and a parquet herringbone floor.

Another bathroom

Double doors lead to the to living room which has its own sun terrace overlooking the garden. There’s a big open-plan kitchen/dining room and living room with handmade kitchen units, a Viking range gas cooker, two dishwashers and a walk-in cold room. A sitting room overlooks the rear garden and a curved staircase leads upstairs.

A ceramic wall mosaic depicting ‘The Tree’ rises from the garden level right to the top of the house around a feature staircase in limestone with ornate steel rails flanking.

The house has a games room and a music room, as well as a laundry room and a pantry. There’s also a family room with parquet and mosaic flooring and another Connemara marble chimney piece.

An exterior view

There’s a garden room downstairs with home offices and seven bedrooms in all, many of which are ensuite. The house also comes with a library, a consulting room, storeroom and tunnel leading below the driveway to the front gate. Outside is a detached ‘relaxation’ house and a glass house.

And, of course, let’s not forget the famous dragon gates of Clonskeagh which make for a spectacular entrance. Locals will be hoping that the new owners are graceful enough to leave them with their beloved stainless steel landmark intact.

Harlech House, Harlech Downs, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14 Asking price: €2.8m Agent: DNG (01) 283 2700