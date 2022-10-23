Donegal man to wear late mum’s Fitbit during Dublin Marathon cancer fundraiser

Shaun Boyle (26), from Letterkenny, and his partner Sophie Twomey are set to tackle the 42.2km challenge on October 30 to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

A Donegal man will run the Dublin Marathon next weekend in honour of his “sincere and selfless” mum who died of cancer last year.

His beloved mum Grace passed away last October aged 59 following her second battle with breast cancer.

He hopes to honour his late mum, who was an “avid walker”, by completing the marathon wearing her Fitbit to keep “her steps, her journey, and most importantly, her propensity to help others going.”

Shaun set up a GoFundMe page ahead of the event and has already raised more than €8,110 of the €10,000 target.

“Mum was the most selfless, kind and caring woman I’ve had the privilege of knowing and I feel blessed to have had her in my life,” Shaun wrote on the fundraising page.

“She is my biggest influence and role model and I constantly strive to reach the standards of kindness and decency she set throughout her life.

“Mum went above and beyond and out of her way to help others. She had an extremely charitable spirit and never sought any recognition or attention for the help she gave others.”

And speaking to Dublin Live, he added: “The essence of my mum's character would have been helping others and being extremely selfless. I want to emulate her standards and at least try and be a fraction of the person she was.

“She was the kindest and the most sincere and selfless person you’d have ever met. I think she would do anything for anyone.”

