Deadline approaches for Tallaght player to claim €500k lotto win

The National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in the Tallaght area of Dublin to urgently check tickets as a EuroMillions Plus top prize worth €500,000 from Friday 24th February’s draw remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket was purchased on Thursday 23rd of February at Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre, Tallaght, Co. Dublin.

“As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the last date to claim this prize is Wednesday 24th of May,” said a Lotto spokesperson.

Lotto tickets

That means the winner has barely four weeks left to claim the mammoth pot or else see it disappear forever.

The winning numbers of the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday, 24th of February were: 11, 15, 20, 23, 29.

The national lottery have called on all Dublin players to carefully check their old tickets from February to ensure that they do not miss out on the outstanding prize.

“We are hoping to hear from a EuroMillions player in Dublin who won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 in the 24th February draw after purchasing their ticket at Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre, Tallaght, Co. Dublin.

“We are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket in the Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre to check their old tickets very carefully.”

“If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email mailto:claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”