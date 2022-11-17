Couple hit with backlash after sharing ‘controversial’ marriage tips on TikTok
The pair are adamant there are no secrets between them, even going as far as sharing all of their passwords.
A newly-wed American couple are facing major backlash on TikTok after their video sharing their “controversial” marriage tips went viral.
Jaden and Andy McGrew were told their habits were signs of “trust issues” when they uploaded their secrets to happiness.
The couple said they share their locations with each other 24/7, share all their passwords and are not allowed to spend time with the opposite gender alone.
"We received backlash on multiple videos we posted regarding some of the things we mentioned we do," wife Jaden told Fox News Digital.
“These are just things that work for us in our current stage of life, and we were shocked to see how controversial they were!"
@jadenandandy Did not realize these would cause such a fuss on tiktok 😂😂 #couples #marriage #dating #relationship #relationshipgoals #couplesgoals #marriedlife #music #viral #us ♬ Come Here Come Here Com Here - SNC
The Christian couple say their marriage is “rooted in our faith,” though commenters slammed their guidelines as overbearing.
"While we believe that marriage is the greatest commitment one can make and want to protect our marriage, none of the things mentioned in the video are based solely on our faith," Jaden said.
Other commenters were shocked to learn the tips were controversial, revealing the “strict” rules might be more widespread.
A TikTok user responded to say that “only someone hiding something would have a problem with [the rules].”
"I have all of my hubby's passwords. I couldn't tell you the last time I actually checked any of the accounts, but I can if I want to,” one said.
"My daughter is 14. I pray everyday that she has a marriage like yours. Thank you for your example!” another commented.
"This is what everyone secretly wants but pretend they don’t,” one said.
One TikTok user commented: "How often do y'all check that stuff? Having it is one thing, checking on each other all the time sounds like a trust problem."
