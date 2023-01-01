Cork woman who lost dad to cancer raises €75,000 after launching ‘Hope to Cope’ book

Every cent raised from the sale of the book go towards Irish Cancer Research and a palliative care centre in Cork.

A Cork woman who lost her beloved father to cancer has raised €75,000 for pallative care and cancer research.

Katherine Dolphin Griffin launched her self-published book ‘Hope to Cope’ on World Cancer Day (February 4th) 2022.

Described as a story of love, perseverance, and hope detailing Katherine and her father’s cancer journeys, every cent from the sale of the book goes to The Irish Cancer Society and Marymount Hospital and Hospice in Cork.

The goal for the fundraiser is €100,000 leaving €25,000 yet to be raised.

Funds raised will go towards buying two cars for palliative care nurses at the hospital and towards a PhD student’s cancer research.

Katherine's book, Hope to Cope

On Thursday, January 5, Katherine is set to hand over the keys to two cars to the nurses at the hospital.

The Cork woman, who is a cancer survivor herself, juggled a full time job and a lifelong illness while travelling around the country to promote the fundraiser and raise vital funds.

Katherine’s father Joe died on World Cancer Day in 2017.

Speaking about the success of the fundraiser so far, Katherine said: “I stand here today with a heart full of hope. I aim to reach my target of €100K as I enter the final month of my unique fundraiser.”

“I hope to continue supporting Marymount and cancer services in the future. However, I am only at the beginning of my mission.”

“Cancer affects so many families. It comes unexpectedly, and it doesn’t discriminate. But, as a survivor and someone who has lost a loved one to cancer, I live with high hopes.”

You can purchase Katherine’s book for €15 from Dunnes Stores here.