Cork powerchair football star (14) launches fundraiser to cover World Cup expenses

A Cork teenager is raising money to help the Irish Powerchair Football team travel to Australia for the Powerchair Football World Cup later this year.

Matt Crowley (14), from Buttevant, is the youngest player on the Irish senior squad and is hoping to make it to Sydney this October to represent the country.

The Association of Irish Powerchair Football (AIPF) has launched a general fundraiser to help pay for some expenses but all players have been asked to raise money to help pay their way to Oz.

Last month, Matt’s family launched a GoFundMe page to help hit their €25,000 target and said they are “grateful for any donation, big or small” that comes in.

Since the fundraiser was created on February 26, more than €5,000 has been collected for Matt and the Irish Powerchair Football squad.

The young lad first started playing powerchair football with his local club Heroes Powerchair Football in Buttevant when he was just six years old.

According to the fundraiser’s bio, Matt “loves the game” and is a “full-time powerchair user with a competitive spirit and love of all things sport”.

He was presented his first Irish cap by Stephen Kenny in 2022 and described being selected to go to Sydney as a “dream come true” that will allow him to “represent his club, county and country”.

“I don’t know any family that has €25,000 in their back pocket to put towards something like this and Matt would be devastated if he wasn’t able to go,” Karen Crowley told CorkBeo.

“Matt lives and breathes powerchair football, it’s the only sport he can play and he talks about it from the minute he goes to bed to when he’s headed out the door.”

She added that flights and accommodation need to be arranged as early as possible to guarantee Matt’s spot in the tournament.

Those who wish to donate to the cause can do so by visiting the Help Matt Crowley and Team Ireland to World Cup GoFundMe page.