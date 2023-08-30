Cork boy Zack revels in first day at school after receiving donor kidney from his dad

‘It’s our hope that by sharing our story we can inspire others to consider organ donation’.

A beaming Zack could not contain his delight as he walked to Mallow CNS on Tuesday morning for his first day at school hand-in-hand with his sister Ellie, mother Jessica and father Michael. Photos: John Allen.

While first day at school is always a special milestone, for one young boy from Mallow and his family the walk to his new school on Tuesday morning held extra special significance.

As a beaming five-year-old Zack walked to Mallow CNS hand in-hand with his seven-year-old sister Ellie, father Michael and mother Jessica Stone, few would have guessed at the remarkable journey the young boy and his devoted family has undergone.

As the family strolled the short half-a mile walk to the school Jessica, who reflected on that journey, which led to Zack receiving a donor kidney from his father less than a year ago.

Jessica, who hails from East Sussex in England, described the challenges the family faced since Zack was born.

“Soon after his arrival, Zack fell seriously ill and had to be transferred from the Cork University Hospital to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin,” said Jessica.

Zack in a pirate hat hand made by staff at Temple Street Hospital a week after his life-altering kidney transplant. Photo courtesy of his family.

She said Zack was subsequently diagnosed with acute renal failure with one multicystic dysplastic kidney, a condition in which the kidney has been essentially replaced by multiple cysts and renal dysplasia.

“The conditions meant that his kidney’s had not developed properly, and a kidney transplant was inevitable,” said Jessica.

This marked the beginning of a series of medical challenges and hospital stays that turned Temple Street into a virtual second home for Zack.

Michael, who hails from Strasbourg in France, explained that Zack had also spent 15-months on nightly dialysis at their Mallow home, a routine that often came with complications.

“Those nights on dialysis were tough for him, but this was his normality. Through it all Zack was a great little patient. He has shown us what bravery truly means,” said Michael.

The situation was also demanding on Jessica and Michael, who moved to Ireland more than a decade ago, as they balanced the needs of their daughter Ellie and the constant commuting between their Mallow home and the Dublin hospital.

While support was limited as their relatives live in France and the UK, people still puled together with Jessica’s mother regularly travelling from the UK to support the family.

Despite the challenges they faced, the couple managed to navigate their professional lives due in no small measure to the support of their employer, an international tech company where they initially met 11-years ago.

Jessica took maternity and carers leave before returning to work, with Michael taking an extended two-year carers break, meaning they could share the responsibility of caring for Zack and Ellie.

October 2 last year, the day of the transplant, is one that will forever remain etched in their minds.

Jessica recalled with vivid clarity the anxiety of waiting at Temple Street while Michael underwent surgery to donate his kidney across the city at Beaumont Hospital.

“I’ll never forget that day,” said Jessica.

“Waiting for news about both Michael and Zack felt like the longest day of my life, but looking at them now, it was all worth it,” she beamed.

Tuesday was a truly momentous day for young Zack and his parents Jessica and Michael.

Michael was pragmatic about the decision to donate a kidney his son.

“It was a natural step as a parent – a way of providing for my family. I view it not as a grand gesture, but as an extension of my role,” said Michael.

He said Zack can now begin a bright new chapter in his life of “education, fun and making new friends at school.”

“He no longer has a restricted diet and can take up new hobbies like swimming and football, which he really loves. He now has a chance to enjoy a normal childhood,” said Michael.

“Today, seeing Zack walk to school gives us a great sense of pride. Seeing him start school is a testament to our family’s journey over the past five years,” he added.

Michael and Jessica were fulsome in their praise for all the medical staff who cared for Zack, acknowledging the care and compassion they showed to the family throughout and thanked the Irish Kidney Association for their support in providing overnight accommodation in Dublin and helping other families in similar situations.

Jessica said their journey with Zack was “testament to the power of hope that transplantation gives.”

“It our hope that by sharing our story, we can inspire others to consider organ donation. It is truly life changing” said Jessica.

Sentiments also expressed by Michael, who said that while transplantation was not a cure “it is an amazing treatment that has given us a new sense of normality.”

“Its about quality of life, about giving hope where it is needed most,” said Michael.

A spokesperson for the Irish Kidney Association urged people who wish to support organ donation to share their wished with a loved one and carry a donor card, permit the code 115 to be included on their driving licence or have the digital organ donor card on their smart phone.

“Organ Donor Cards can be requested by visiting out website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card , phoning the Irish Kidney Association 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050,” said the spokesperson.