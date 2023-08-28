Celebrities’ laser skin treatment experts is finally available here in Ireland

Kim K and Victoria Beckham are just two of the many stars who have turned to laser treatment to fix their skin

Men as well as women are opting for the revolutionary 'Halo'

The 'Halo' is the company's most popular treatment

Want glowing skin like Kim Kardashian or Posh Spice? Now you can because leading skin care brand Sciton has landed in Ireland.

With over a quarter of a century of business behind them across the world the company’s award-winning technology can now be enjoyed by Irish consumers.

Their devices are scientifically proven and Irish aesthetics clinics, who have attained the award-winning technology, have already seen incredible results for their patients and their businesses.

Some of the laser treatments target wrinkles, scars, acne, rosacea, port-wine stains, skin discoloration, sun damage, visible signs of aging, enlarged pores, vascular lesions as well as signs of melasma!

The results are clearer, smoother, and younger appearing skin.

The 'Halo' is the company's most popular treatment

The phenomenal results are loved by countless celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham, who both extoll the flawless skin they have from their treatments. Now thanks to Sciton’s arrival in Ireland all Irish beauty lovers can be red-carpet ready too!

David Higham, Sciton Country Manager of Ireland and United Kingdom, says: “We are thrilled to introduce our award-winning and well-established treatments HALO, MOXI, and BBL HERO - the biggest advancement in the history of laser and pulsed light based technology - to Ireland.

“Our innovative aesthetic technologies have outstanding customer experience to match and we’re delighted to see Irish customers benefiting from their experiences with Sciton already. We look forward to welcoming more clinics on board as we grow throughout Ireland”

Some of the most popular treatments available right now include ‘Halo’ which can restore a healthy glow and youthfulness to your skin and is the company’s first and most popular hybrid fractional laser for all skin types.

Men as well as women are opting for the revolutionary 'Halo'

There is also a “head-to-toe skin transformation” called BBL Hero that uses Sciton’s proprietary technology, rooted in science and backed by thousands of reviews and incredible before and afters.

BBL Hero improves the appearance of aging skin and reduces rosacea, acne, and sun damage comfortably with little to no downtime.

And then there is ‘Moxi’, which offers clients a gentle approach to radiant skin. It is Sciton’s newest fractionated and non-ablative laser for revitalized skin.

In a quick 12-minute treatment with minimal downtime or discomfort, Moxi reduces pigment and improves the skin’s overall tone and texture. The treatment is perfect if you’re looking to correct the initial signs of sun damage and aging - or if you want to upgrade your skincare regimen with a powerful solution for younger-looking skin. Performed year-round and on all skin types, men and women love their results from Moxi.

Mrs Beckham is another huge celebrity fan

There are clinics in Dublin, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Clare, Limerick and Belfast.

For more information on the treatments and specific clinic locations click here or follow any of their social media channels ‘Sciton Inc’.