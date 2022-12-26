Carlow is kinkiest county in Ireland but Donegal is slackest in sack, new figures reveal

Randy Dubliners are also more up for anal play, according to new figures from Ireland’s top sex shop

Online sex shop PlayBlue - which also has stores in Cork and Dublin - has totted up sales of kinky toys including vibrators and nipple clamps over the past twelve months.

And the Sunday World can confirm that residents of the Dolmen County were the busiest between the bed sheets in 2022 - while Donegal was the slackest in the sack.

“We are shipping out sex toys as fast as the Irish public can handle them,” says Richie Cullen of playblue.ie. “The sexy South East is buying more sex toys per head of population than anywhere else.

“The top three counties are Carlow, Wexford and Laois, collectively ordering 97pc more sex toys than the lowest three countries. Of these, Carlow is top per capita, just pipping Wexford to the post.

Richie Cullen, owner of Playblue.ie shop in Tallaght, Dublin. Picture: C Quinn

“Lingerie, couples’ sex toys and lubes are the best sellers. Vibrators also seem to be more popular down south, with almost 30pc more sales in the South and South East than the national average.”

Conversely, Wee County natives are least likely to be having a merry XXX-mas, shares the manager.

“Donegal is by far the lowest county in the country for sales,” explains Richie. “Limerick and Monaghan are also in the bottom three, and tend to buy more basic items like condoms.

“Dubliners, meanwhile, appear to be way more open to anal play than anyone else, with sales of anal toys 45pc higher than the national average.”

Male sex toys such as the Autoblow AI fellatio machine, retailing at €249.95, were also among the strictly over-18 shop’s most in-demand items this year.

“The biggest trend we’ve seen is that male toys have finally gone mainstream,” says Richie. “There has always been a little stigma attached to male sex toys, but this seems to be vanishing as it was our biggest area of growth in 2022.

“Sales of male toys have almost doubled in the last year, mainly masturbators like Fleshlight, Autoblow or Tenga. Maybe a little surprisingly still, the majority of them are purchased by women.

“The difference throughout the country is amazing,” adds the sexpert of the county-by-county findings. “To be honest, I struggle to come up with an explanation. We’re just delighted sex toys are something the Irish public seems to have plunged into in a big way.”