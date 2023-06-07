Cancer campaigner Trina Cleary (38) passes away after signing off with social post

The sad news of her passing was broken with a post that Trina herself had instructed to be posted in the event of her death.

Having inspired so many with her bravery, honesty and unshakeable optimism in the face of such darkness, Co Wexford is today mourning the loss of Trina Cleary (38) following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Having first been diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2018, the Duncormick woman underwent several gruelling surgeries and treatments but remained positive throughout and selflessly used her experiences to raise public awareness of the importance of early detection through her Instagram, Facebook and a blog called A Day in the Life of Tri.

In a number of high profile interviews, she spoke out about her diagnosis and her battle with cancer, stressing “I don’t want to just live scan to scan”.

Bravely battling until the very end, in recent days Trina’s family took to Instagram to inform her 23,000 followers that she was now in palliative care and was being kept comfortable.

Just a day later, the sad news of her passing was broken with a post that Trina herself had instructed to be posted in the event of her death.

"If this is being posted then my time on this earth has come to an end,” the post read. “Forever 38.

Trina Cleary. Photo: Nikki Stix Photography

"I just want to leave a final message for all of you beautiful people who have raised me up, cheered me on, supported me, caught me when I fell down and have just been there for me as friends from afar and near.

"Thank you. Thank you for everything. Thank you for seeing me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for spreading my message and my story. Thank you for helping me save lives when I was fighting for my own.”

Trina went on to have a simple request of her followers.

"Help my legacy live on,” she said. “The first of the month – feel it on the first. Keep sharing my message. Keep spreading much needed awareness, because you never know who is watching. Don’t let my memory or my story die.

"Live your life with no regrets. Tick off that life list. Make memories. Grab life by the balls. My body might be gone, but my soul lives on. If 11.11 wishes positive vibes and love could keep me here I’d live forever.

"11.11 – make a wish… I’ll never be far away, just watch out for me. Love, Tri.”

Trina is survived by her husband Stuuy, son Corey and the rest of her heartbroken family. Though she may be gone, she leaves behind a legacy and may have saved several other lives through her tireless campaigning.