Canadian woman facing sack over OnlyFans says teaching doesn’t pay enough

A teacher known as the ‘Dommy Mommy’ who is facing the sack after bosses demanded she take down her OnlyFans account down has revealed her school district is a subscriber.

Kristin MacDonald, a British Columbia school teaching assistant, is involved in a standoff with the school board after she was asked to take down her “Ava James the Dommy Mommy” account on the adult site.

“I kind of felt like they were poking at me being like, ‘Yeah, we saw what you’re doing,’” Kristin told news reporters in Canada.

Kristin Mac Donald

Despite MacDonald trying to keep the account separate from her job by never revealing her real name, a complaint was made and she faces removing the account and losing income, or keeping her teaching job and losing OnlyFans.

MacDonald said Vancouver is one of “the most expensive places in Canada” and she would not be able to cover her bills as a single mother without OnlyFans content supplementing her income.

“We don’t make a livable wage, and we’re in one of the most expensive places in Canada. I do love my job. I love connecting with students. I think I’m good at my job,” she said.

MacDonald believes she should be able to create saucy content and continue to work with children.

“I do believe that I should be able to continue on. I’m not hurting anyone. I’m not breaking the law. So I stand by where I’m at right now.

Social media post

“I really want to talk about the stigma… and let’s have more conversations about women owning their sexuality, being proud of their body.

“What I hope the final outcome will be is that this situation sets a precedent for other people in similar situations where maybe they are being discriminated against based on doing some sort of sex work,” she said.

MacDonald said she is being supported by her union and is hoping that it won’t come to her having to choose between OnlyFans and teaching.

The British Columbian educator is not the first person to find themselves in hot water over their online pursuits.

Samantha Peer

Back in November, a teacher in the US was sacked from her job after students on TikTok revealed she had been filming Onlyfans content with her husband on desks at Thunderbolt Middle School.

The teacher released a video explaining that she and her husband resorted to creating X-rated videos because of their low salaries.

“My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough,” she said.

Khloe Karter aka Samantha Peer was subsequently banned from Onlyfans as well as losing her job.