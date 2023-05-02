Canadian photographer from town of Dildo snaps penis-shaped iceberg

“People don’t believe it’s real. They think it’s photoshopped and all that,” said photographer Ken Pretty.

A Canadian photographer has snapped a gigantic iceberg floating off the coast of Newfoundland in the shape of a penis.

Ken Pretty, a shift engineer at the Memorial University of Newfoundland and keen photographer, hails from the town of Dildo.

Dildo is a small town in the Canadian province of Newfoundland, located on the south-eastern Dildo Arm of Trinity Bay.

South Dildo is a neighbouring community of 200 residents, just beside where photographer Ken lives.

It was a calm day over the freezing waters last week when budding photographer, Ken, spotted the distinct looking ( to say the least ) iceberg, so he began reconnaissance.

'Dick Berg' Photo: Ken Pretty

“Looking from the land, it wasn’t quite clear. But once I got the drone out there, it was unreal how much it looked like – well, you know,” Ken told local reporters.

“People don’t believe it’s real. They think it’s photoshopped and all that. I can tell you - it’s real,” he said.

“It’s all good fun. Everyone worried about the cost of living these days, but if this berg can put a smile on people’s faces, it’s worth it,” Mr Pretty said.

Pretty admits that the name of his hometown added to the joke. The Toronto Star headlined their story: “Dildo man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay”.

"The day after I took the picture, the shape of interest collapsed, so I probably have the last ‘erect’ picture of it," Petty added.

Meme

Thousands of people have been reacting with humour to the images on Ken’s social media.

"I thought cold water made them shrink," said one woman.

“I need a stiff drink after that,” wrote another.

“Takes the word cold c*ck to a whole new level,” said one man.

The uniquely shaped iceberg. Photo: Ken Pretty

“I know we aren’t friends, but this has been the only topic of conversation at my work today,” wrote another.

“Is that where baby icebergs come from?” added another.

The premature end of the iceberg prompted one person to create a memorial video, complete with doves.

“Gone, but not forgotten. Forever in our hearts,” read the caption.

The iceberg itself was estimated to have between 30-50 feet tall. Scientists who assess the planet's health have reported evidence that earth has been getting warmer, in some cases rapidly.

Most believe that human activity, in particular the burning of fossil fuels and the resulting greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, have influenced this warming trend.

In the past decade scientists have documented record-high average annual surface temperatures and have been observing other signs of change all over the planet; in the distribution of ice, and in the salinity, levels, and temperatures of the oceans.