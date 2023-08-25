Brian McFadden proudly shows off his three daughters in sweet family pic

Brian McFadden has shared a rare snapshot of his three daughters including Molly and Lilly Sue from his first marriage to Kerry Katona and their baby sister Ruby in a family get-together.

The former Westlife star proudly captioned the pic on his Instagram: “All my girls together” which prompted numerous replies.

"Molly is your girl version, B," said one fan.

"Beautiful ladies all, your oldest looks just like you," said another.

Brian shares his youngest daughter Ruby with his fiancée, PE teacher Danielle Parkinson.

The couple were engaged in 2019, having dated since 2016 and are now planning to marry, after being forced to postpone their original wedding plans due to the pandemic.

“We were supposed to get married in South Africa but we had to move it the first time because of Covid,” Brian said previously.

"The second time they had another resurgence of Covid, and South Africa got put on the red list,” he told OK Magazine.

In March, Brian (42) has opened up about his past relationships, saying he had “no regrets” about his marriages to Vogue Williams (37) and Kerry (42).

Popstars Brian and Kerry had a whirlwind romance at the age of 22, being married for four years between 2002 and 2006.

He later married Vogue Williams in 2012, though the couple parted ways three years later.

Brian is now engaged to PE teacher Danielle Parkinson and have welcomed one child – Ruby – via IVF.

He has now confessed you “live and learn” when it comes to relationships.

"You live and learn, you go through life living and learning!” he told Closer.

"Getting married is a great thing, but if the marriage isn't working there's nothing wrong in walking away from each other.

"I have no regrets about any of my marriages or any of my relationships.

"Everything I've gone through in my life has got me to where I am today. I'm now the happiest I've ever been."

Brian’s reflections on marriage come as Kerry recently cracked a joke about her own series of splits.

Brian and Danielle with Ruby

The singer has tied the knot three times – first with former Westlife star Brian McFadden in 2002, then with Mark Croft in 2007, and again with George Kay in 2014.

She is now engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney after he popped the question in August 2020.

In an interview with GB News, the mum-of-five joked that she struggles to keep track of her former flames before explaining that she thinks having children is more of a commitment than marriage.

“Having children with somebody is a bigger deal than a marriage. It's so much bigger than walking down the aisle,” Kerry told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isobel Webster.

“The dads of my kids aren't involved but they are going to be connected to you for the rest of your life, not just a piece of paper.”

“My first marriage - I can't help if someone doesn't love me, and my second marriage…

"How many times have I been married?” she laughed, before continuing: “My second marriage really was a mistake but I got two amazing children from it.

“I've got no regrets from any of them, they have all been lessons.”