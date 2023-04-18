Boy (13) dies after overdosing on Benadryl allergy medicine for TikTok challenge

Jacob Stevens spent six days on a ventilator before he died.

A teenager in the US has died after taking part in a viral Benadryl challenge in front of his friends on TikTok.

Jacob Stevens from Columbus, Ohio overdosed online after consuming the over-the-counter antihistamine medicine in order to try and create a hallucination.

The challenge was being filmed by Jacob’s friends at home when the teenager started suffering seizures.

Jacob was rushed to hospital where doctors warned his family he might never wake up after it was "it was too much for his body.”

“Keep an eye on what your kids are doing on that phone,” Jacob’s dad Justin warned parents after the tragedy.

Speaking to reporters, Justin warned the public off engaging in the sick and reckless 'challenge' and urged parents to be vigiliant.

"They said we could keep him on the vent, that he could lay there but he will never open his eyes, he'll never breathe, smile, walk or talk,” Justin said.

He described Jacob's ventilator being turned off as "the worst day of his life."

The grieving dad released a picture of Jacob hooked up to life support in hospital to spread awareness of what can happens when kids engage in these trends.

It has led the family becoming dedicated to spreading awareness of the dangerous TikTok challenge and to ensure no other family suffers the same fate.

“Talk to ‘em about, you know, the situation. I want everybody to know about my son’s situation,” Jacob added.

The family are urging lawmakers to get TikTok to impose an age-restriction for making accounts - which will force users to provide identification before being allowed onto the platform.

Dianna Stevens, Jacob’s grandmother has already contacted politicians to try and get them to put an age restriction on buying medicine like Benadryl.

She said: "I am going to do everything I can to try to make sure another child doesn’t go through it."

Justin also said his son was caring and could brighten up any day.

"It didn't matter how bad of a day I was having, no one could make me smile, Jacob could make me smile."

The Food and Drug Administration have warned parents the dangers of their children participating in the TikTok challenge.

It said: "Taking higher than recommended doses of the common over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicine diphenhydramine (Benadryl) can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma or even death,' the FDA wrote.

The maker of the medicine, Johnson and Johnson demanded the "extremely concerning" trend be "stopped immediately."