Australian nurses warned raunchy OnlyFans snaps could ‘distract patients’

Staff were told what to do if a ‘nurse is promoting her OnlyFans page at work to patients and colleagues’

Australian nurses and midwives have been warned to stop posting raunchy snaps on OnlyFans as they could be a “distraction to patients.”

Users can subscribe to their favourite content creators on the platform, gaining access to explicit snaps that New South Wales (NSW) nurses have now been told “raises concerns” about their fitness to practice.

Medical workers have been urged to consider a number of “OnlyFans scenarios” that could pose a risk to their career in an email sent by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW this week.

“If a practitioner is the content creator, then being recognised or publishing photographs in uniform, they could be reported for their conduct – deemed by the complainant as unprofessional. or as one said, a distraction for patients,” it said.

As posting nude photos online could impact on nurses and midwives ability to “maintain professional boundaries,” their fitness to hold registration could be called into question “even where there is no identifiable link to you as a registered health practitioner.”

OnlyFans

The email, obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald, offers workers a number of scenarios to consider, including what to do if “a nurse is promoting her OnlyFans page at work to patients and colleagues.”

Another “difficult situation,” would be if “a patient recognises a nurse from her OnlyFans page and advises other patients and her colleagues of the nurse’s OnlyFans content.”

Workers are also asked to discuss what could happen if “a senior manager recognises a junior from her OnlyFans page and gives her preferential rostering (and) later sends her messages on her OnlyFans account asking for the favour to be returned.”

In a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Nursing and Midwifery Council defended the notice, saying: “Recently, attention has been drawn to the council of inappropriate use of online media content services such as OnlyFans.

“The role of the council is to protect public safety. This involves the Council proactively informing practitioners of current trends and promoting compliance with professional standards, including how inappropriate conduct on social media can lead to complaints of unprofessional conduct or misconduct.”

One nurse recently made headlines when she revealed to TikTok followers that she lost her job in a nursing home when colleagues found her X-rated snaps online.

The woman was fired after she claims a number of co-workers were watching her content while she was attending to patients.

Another American woman – Samantha Peer – also spoke out about losing her teaching job last November when she and her husband created explicit content in a school classroom.

Her teenage pupils found the snaps and both she and her husband – a fourth grade teacher of eight to nine-year-olds – were forced to exit their jobs.

“My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough,” she explained.

“It got to a point where our family was not able to survive on our two teachers’ income.

“I chose an anonymous name as well as blocking the entire state of Arizona on OnlyFans so it wasn’t accessible to anyone living in the state.”

One parent spoke to local news saying: “I am absolutely outraged. Our kids shouldn’t have been exposed to this”, adding that Samantha’s account was linked to her personal social media profiles.

“If it was ‘just’ an Only Fans account I wouldn’t be as upset because then that would 100pc be on the kids’ parents, but this was public and an easy Google search to find everything,” she told the News-Herald.

“I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film pornography. They’re being paid to teach our kids, and set higher standards for them,” another added.