Almost €100k raised for Mayo teen Emma Langan’s cancer fight

The sisters of a teen sick with leukaemia have thanked supporters as almost €100k has been fundraised for her treatment.

Emma Langan (14) received the diagnosis at the end of October, just three years after the family lost her mum Yvonne to illness.

Her local Mayo community has rallied around Emma in the days since, starting a GoFundMe that has reached almost €100k.

Emma’s sisters have shared their gratitude for every donation, thanking supporters on behalf of their family and dad, Seamus.

"As Emma’s sisters, we can not even begin to express how grateful we are for every single person's generosity that we have seen over the past 24 hours and for the amount of ongoing support both our family and Emma have been receiving,” they wrote.

"The kindness that we have been shown over the last number of days is beyond what we were ever expecting.

"This has relieved a massive amount of pressure for both our family and of course, Emma. It has allowed us to place all of our focus solely on getting Emma on the road to recovery and back onto the football pitch.

"Emma starts her treatment tomorrow and is going into it with nothing but positivity and a strong mind.”

The sisters thanked “everyone who has shown support by calling, messaging and donating anything big and small during this time.”

A friendly match has been set up to raise funds for any expenses that avid GAA player Emma and her family may have throughout her treatment.

"Emma is a very special girl to us all and all donations no matter how big or small are greatly appreciated,” the GoFundMe page says.

The original goal for the fundraiser was €10,000 – a number long ago surpassed by the 2,7000 donors who have raised €97,588 since the page was set up on October 22.