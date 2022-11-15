After nearly three years Julian Benson’s charity Winter Ball is back

The lavish star-studded event is one of the Irish social calendar’s biggest nights and raises tens of thousands for the CF charity

Julian Benson is over the moon to host his Winter Ball once again

Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson is thrilled that his annual Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser is back after nearly three years.

The Winter Wonderland Gala Ball is one of the social calendar’s biggest events and will finally take place in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road this December 10.

Julian told sundayworld.com: “The last few years have been difficult for everyone, we’ve all been hiding away but I am so happy to say that we are back!

“The Winter Wonderland Gala Ball is very close to my heart and I am so grateful to everyone who gives their time to make it a reality. It’s going to be a fabulous night of amazing entertainment, fine dining and of course there will be lots and lots of sparkle…in fact it will be sparkletastic!

“This night is all about raising as much money as we can whilst spreading a little Christmas joy and magic! We are hoping to smash our previous fundraising targets so we can provide a home from home for CF patients and their families.”

Despite this enforced hiatus, the charity has gone from strength to strength and Julian has continued to sprinkle some of his magic helping those who need it most and ensuring the charity delivers its promises to the public.

Four hundred guests from the worlds of business, media and entertainment will attend alongside hardworking medics who devote their lives to helping people with Cystic Fibrosis (CF).

The star-studded gala event will see Julian Benson, one of Ireland’s leading talent agents and choreographers, call on his friends from the world of entertainment to celebrate, perform and support his amazing Foundation.

The exclusive black-tie ball promises to be a truly magical affair, and includes a champagne cocktail reception, a four-course meal, auction prizes, dazzling entertainment and dancing until late.

The Fly Youth Dance Company will entertain guests on the night

The night will be hosted by TV personality Lorraine Keane and entertainment will be provided by award-winning percussion ensemble Extreme Rhythm Dancers who will get hearts racing and toes tapping with their amazing drumming performance.

The Fly Youth Dance Company will also bring their exuberant energy to the stage with their high-octane dance routines.

There will also be some 1950s glamour injected into the night with an exclusive dance performance from The Blonde Bombshell – a new Irish International production reflecting the life of Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe. Dancing until late will be provided by The Event Band with feature performances from West End stars Susan Mc Fadden, Louise Bowden and Kevin Fagan.

There are still tickets available for the celeb-studded event. Details on how to purchase a table can be found here