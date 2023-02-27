Accountant turned comedian wins best newcomer at Irish comedy festival

“A lot of people trade in self-deprecating humour but it’s not authentic to me, my life has been 52 years of uninterrupted success”

Meet the man who is an accountant by day and comedian by night.

Patrick McLoughlin only took up comedy a couple of years ago but has gone from strength to strength ever since.

“It’s not often that a man in his early 50s enjoys any success,” Mr McLoughlin said, dryly.

After seeing a show back in 2018 at Cherry Comedy in Whelan’s, the statistician decided it was time to try something new.

“I saw a gig a few years ago and there was a frenzied crowd. I saw the act walk on stage and just thought ‘wow, what must that feel like?’

“I knew I had to do something. I like my job but most people think it’s pretty dull.

“I started out in the Ha’Penny Bridge pub. I’m an accountant by trade and I just felt like I had to do something, that I had to flex that creative muscle,” Mr McLoughlin said.

And success has now come his way after winning The Bray Comedy Festival New Act recently.

The comic described what it felt like to take home the win, in font of a packed crowd in The Harbour Bar in the Wicklow town.

“I’ve now come to think of Bray as an international trading centre, yes, to walk away with the loot was fun.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving. There was nine in the final, eight or nine previous in each of the four heats.

“It’s like that line from Conan the Barbarian, - ‘Crush them and do not relent until you hear the lamentations of their women.’

“My style of comedy is stupid things with a straight face. People open up the sluice gates of filth but I don’t have the DNA for that, so it’s just silly stuff.

“It’s me doing stupid things and other people doing stupid things. Any time I try to make a political point, I just come across as mean.

“So, I keep it silly,” said Patrick.

Getting a good start is key when performing humour, as the new act winner described:

“If you can make that strong start in comedy and get them on board, people will stay with you.

“A lot of people trade in self-deprecating humour but it’s not authentic to me, my life has been 52 years of uninterrupted success.

“The prize is amazing; ten big gigs and festivals, including All Together Now in Waterford and Electric Picnic in Laois.

“For me, this is a real step up and opportunity. I am very excited.”

Could the newfound fame go to Patrick’s head, like it did to George Best, perhaps?

“Well, I can’t see myself ending up like that. I’ve never met a Miss World. Maybe in Portarlington,” he added.

See Patrick take to the stage on the following dates:

10th Mar, Anvil Comedy, Anvil Inn, Portarlington • 12th Mar, Slatts Laughs, Slattery’s Pub, Grand Canal St • 31st Mar, Brass Fox Comedy, Brass Fox, Wicklow Town • 01st Apr, You Talk Funny, Anseo, Camden St • 04th Apr, Comedy Cavern, Cork • 05th Apr, Ha’penny Comedy, Ha’penny Inn, Wellington Quay • 21st Apr, Louth Laughs, Tipsy Cow, Dundalk