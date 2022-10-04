€5,000 up for grabs for your local sports club with Texaco Support for Sport funding initiative

Offer open to sports clubs across the 26-counties

The Texaco Support for Sport funding initiative – which, to date has seen €260,000 distributed amongst 52 sports clubs across Ireland – has been launched for the third successive year.

Under the scheme, hosted by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand, a fund of €130,000 will be distributed to twenty-six sports clubs on a county-by-county basis, with successful applicants receiving €5,000 in each case.

Open to sports clubs across the 26-counties, irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal or gender (including clubs that may have made an unsuccessful application previously), the initiative is one that recognises and supports the valuable contribution that sports clubs make to communities and throughout Irish society as a whole.

Get €5,000 for you local sports club — © Mac Innes Photography

With two years completed, clubs that have received funding span the spectrum of Irish sporting activity. Amongst them were athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, camogie, climbing, cricket, diving, Gaelic football, golf, handball, hockey, hurling, rowing, rugby, soccer and tennis.

Clubs wishing to apply can first register their interest to be followed, before closing date, by a completed application that should include full details of their sporting activity, the importance that the club holds in their local community, the purpose for which the funding is sought and the use to which it will be put.

A sole qualifying requirement is that clubs making application must be properly constituted and supply confirmation of a valid Games & Sports Exemption number (GS number) which has been issued by the Office of the Revenue Commissioners.

Following similar lines to that which proved successful over the past two years, the application process is now open online at www.texacosupportforsport.com where full details of the initiative and its operation can be viewed.

Closing date for applications is 31st January 2023 with adjudication taking place thereafter.